By Jesseyriche Cortez · 2 min read

A hotfix for The Witcher 3’s next gen update just came out, which should prevent any more crashes on the game’s PC version.

A hotfix that should improve overall stability and performance of the game has just gone live on PC. Please make sure to update your version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and let us know how you're finding it. Update size:

STEAM – 3GB update

GOG – 1.9GB update pic.twitter.com/nOEf06ji3H — Marcin Momot (@Marcin360) December 19, 2022

The Witcher 3’s next gen update brought with it various graphical updates, bug fixes, and more. However, although the console versions of the game were able to enjoy their features properly, the PC version was different. PC players reported stuttering, chugging, and more, making the game almost unplayable. Originally, the only fix players had to reliably play was, well, to not play it. Players had to uninstall the update to play the game. However, and somewhat obviously, players couldn’t enjoy Witcher 3’s next gen update.

That is until CD Projekt Red announced that they made a hotfix for The Witcher 3. Marcin Momot, CD Projekt Red’s Global Community Director, said that the hotfix should “improve overall stability and performance” of Witcher 3, which should hopefully fix the crashes. This hotfix is for both the Steam version and the GOG version of the game. The updates have different sizes depending on the platform. The Steam version of the hotfix is 3 GB in size, while the GOG version is 1.9 GB.

This hotfix should fix the DX12 and ray tracing issues that most players experienced while playing the game. It should also fix some of the performance and frame rate issues as well. It’s important to note, however, that some problems may still arise even with the hotfix. When that happens, you can check out the currently investigated issues to see if you can fix the issue you are experiencing.

The Witcher 3 Next Gen update was supposed to come out back in Q2 of 2022. However, it received an indefinite delay, with players left with no date for its release. Then, a month later, they announced that the update would arrive in Q4 2022. It still wasn’t a definite release date, but at least we knew that it was coming. It wasn’t until November that we got a definite release date of December 14, 2022. Players eagerly looked forward to the next gen update as it would breathe new life into the game.

