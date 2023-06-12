The Washington Wizards are in for a massive offseason after welcoming new general manager Michael Winger to lead their front office. Winger will have his hands full in his first summer in charge for the Wizards with Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis both hitting free agency. Re-signing the two big men will undoubtedly be number one on his list of priorities this offseason. In addition to free agency, he will also need to deal with selecting the right guy with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Over the years, the Wizards have not been able to maximize the talent of their draft picks. They took Rui Hachimura with the No. 9 pick in 2019. Four years later, he is off thriving with the Los Angeles Lakers. The next year, they selected Deni Avdija also at ninth. While he has shown flashes of improvement over the last couple of seasons, he hasn't had the game-changing leap to make the Wizards believe he will be a legitimate franchise piece in the long run. They could have taken Tyrese Haliburton, who has become an All-Star with the Indiana Pacers.

Nonetheless, chances are aplenty and the Wizards have yet another opportunity to pick in the mid-lottery. There have been some gems that have been found in this portion of the draft. The most recent notable pick at No. 8 is Franz Wagner of the Orlando Magic, who has become a fast-rising star on that side of Florida. With a couple of off-target picks, Washington can't afford to have another. With that said, here are two players the Wizards must avoid with the 8th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

1. Gradey Dick

Gradey Dick is projected to be taken in the middle of the lottery of the NBA Draft. He garnered national attention because of his sweet-looking jumper from beyond the arc. Dick shot over 40 percent from long distance in his lone season at Kentucky. And with the NBA's three-point revolution in full swing, Dick's shooting ability is a premium in the league. In addition to his outside stroke, he has also shown flashes of playmaking chops, making him more than just a shooter.

However, as mentioned above, the Wizards are going to need a game-changer. As talented as he is, Gradey Dick just isn't going to be that guy for Washington. The Wizards should target more explosive scorers with higher upsides and can be a potential franchise star when Washington inevitably (and hopefully) moves on from Bradley Beal.

2. Anthony Black

Anthony Black is a big guard with a great sense for the game and defensive upside. He makes smart decisions with the basketball, thrives in the pick-and-roll. The 6-foot-6 guard possesses a quick step that allows him to get by his man and is a skilled finisher at the cup as well.

Black is also a great on-ball defender who can guard big wings due to his size, while also defending smaller guards because of his quick feet. He has a knack for blocking jump shots, which disrupts opposing offenses and gives his team the chance to get out on the break.

The Ringer's Kevin O'Conner described Black as a guy who “enhances his teammates.” In other words, he is a glue guy and high-level role player that can be a complementary piece to a star. Unfortunately, the Wizards don't need a high-level role player. They need someone with high upside who can eventually take the reigns as franchise star. Anthony Black is not going to be that guy.