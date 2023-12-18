The Washington Wizards visit the Sacramento Kings as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Washington Wizards are on the road across the country to take on the Sacramento Kings Monday night! Below we will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Wizards-Kings prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Wizards had a good win to end a losing streak against the Indiana Pacers, but went right back to their losing ways. Kyle Kuzma has been playing some good basketball, but he is about the only one on the Wizards doing so. Jordan Poole was given a big contract, but his performance has been sub par. With that, the Wizards have gotten off to a 4-21 start to the season.

The Kings are 15-9, and much better when De'Aaron Fox plays. Sacramento has won their last two games, and seven of their last 10. Fox is having a great season as he is averaging 30.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game. Domantas Sabonis is averaging a double-double with points and rebounds, but he also dishes 7.0 assists per game. Sacramento will look to continue their hot streak with a win over a weak Wizards team.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Wizards-Kings Odds

Washington Wizards: +13.5 (-106)

Sacramento Kings: -13.5 (-114)

Over: 249.5 (-110)

Under: 249.5 (-110)

How to Watch Wizards vs. Kings

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: Monumental Sports Network, NBC Sports California

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread

Washington needs to hope Fox does not play. If Fox is out, the Kings will struggle to score and get anything going on offense. Sabonis is a good player, but he is not the type to lead a team by himself. If the Kings are without their star guard, the Wizards will have a great chance to cover the spread.

The Wizards are double-digit underdogs in this game. That is for good reason because they are just not a very good team. However, if Kuzma and Poole get, which is possible, they will keep this game close. Poole has the ability to drop 30 in a game while Kuzma is the team's leading scorer. If those two players can have a good night, the Wizards will cover.

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

The Kings are better team with Fox, as mentioned. He was questionable, and still is, with a shoulder injury for this game. However, he did participate in the shootaround. He has not been listed as active yet, but that is a step in the right direction. The reason this is important is because the Kings score more points, and win more games when Fox is on the court. Without Fox this season, Sacramento is 3-3. However, in those six games, they scored just 106.3 points per game. If Fox plays, the Kings will cover the spread.

The Kings are also a much better team at home. They have played 12 home games at the Golden 1 Center this season, and they are 9-3 in those contests. Sacramento is very comfortable in front of their home crowd, and that should continue in this game. With the Wizards in town, the Kings should have as much confidence as any game this season.

Final Wizards-Kings Prediction & Pick

I would usually advise against betting on the Wizards. However, as 13.5-point underdogs, it is hard not to. It is the NBA, and blowouts are harder to come by. I do not like betting the favorite when the spread is this high because it takes a few garbage time baskets to get the game closer. I will take the Wizards to cover the spread.

Final Wizards-Kings Prediction & Pick: Wizards +13.5 (-106), Under 249.5 (-110)