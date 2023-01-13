The Washington Wizards were able to take care of business on Wednesday as they took down the Chicago Bulls, 100-97. They did so without both Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis in the mix, and it seems like it’s going to be the same case again for them on Friday when they host the New York Knicks in Washington.

Bradley Beal, Kristapos Porzingis injury status vs. Knicks

Both Beal and Porzingis have popped up on the official injury report prior to tip-off. Beal, who has missed six out of the Wizards’ last seven games, will be out again on Friday as he continues to nurse a lingering hamstring strain. Porzingis, on the other hand, is questionable to play with a right rib contusion, and he could now be in danger of missing his second straight contest with the same injury.

It is worth noting that as for Beal, the 29-year-old recently resumed basketball activities with the squad. His status was actually “up in the air” for Friday’s matchup, but as it turns out, the three-time All-Star was not able to recover in time for the Knicks game. His next chance to play would be on Monday in a marquee matchup against the returning Stephen Curry and the defending champions Golden State Warriors.

Additionally, Monte Morris and Daniel Gafford have both also been listed as questionable against the Knicks.

New York, on the other hand, has a clean injury report heading into Friday’s tilt. Only their two-way guys have popped up on the report, which means that they will be facing the Wizards at full strength.