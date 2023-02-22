What is the first thing you might think about when Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal is mentioned? If we had to take a guess, it would probably be his shooting ability, something Beal has in common with players such as Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and the Portland Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard.

There’s something else Bradley Beal points to when it comes to common bonds with Curry and Lillard, and that’s the fact all three men have played their entire careers with the team that drafted them. Beal talks about that and other items in an interview with Andscape’s Marc J. Spears.

“We all think the same. It’s just our commitment to want to win where we’re at, and there’s nothing wrong with that at all,” Beal said in the interview with Spears. “We’re just trusting the organizations that drafted us. They put that trust in us. They continue to invest in us, and we’re just trying to pay that back. We’re trying to give them our all that we possibly can, and I love it, man. I don’t think there’s nothing wrong with it. I take pride in that.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Beal is in his 11th season with the Wizards, and he has remained loyal to the club, even through some tough seasons. Throughout his time in Washington, especially lately, there has been lots of encouragement for him to leave and go to a team that has a better chance of winning. So far, Beal has resisted that urge in an attempt to build something special where he’s at.

In a league where player movement is common, one could think it’s refreshing to see a player stay in one place.