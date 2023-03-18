A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Washington Wizards are in dire need of a win on Saturday night when they take on the Sacramento Kings. The Wizards have lost four out of their last five games, and have fallen out of the Play-In picture out in the East. The problem for Washington is that star center Kristaps Porzingis is currently dealing with a non-COVID illness ahead of Saturday’s matchup. As such, the big question on the minds of Wizards fans everywhere is this: Is Kristaps Porzingis playing tonight vs. the Kings?

Kristaps Porzingis injury status vs. Kings

The bad news for the Wizards is that Porzingis won’t be able to suit up on Saturday night. This is after the 7-foot-3 big man was ruled out just less than an hour after being initially listed as questionable to play. It appears that Porzingis’ condition worsened within that short amount of time, and he will now need to take the night off against the Kings.

As for the Kings, they too are dealing with a handful of injuries ahead of Saturday’s game. Richaun Holmes is questionable to play, while Kevin Huerter and Trey Lyles have both already been ruled out.

The Wizards will need to do everything they can to try and carve out a win against the mighty Kings even without Porzingis in the mix. Right now, Washington is in possession of a 32-38 record and is half a game outside the Play-In picture in the East.

However, with regard to the question of is Kristaps Porzingis playing tonight vs. the Kings, the answer is no.