Washington Wizards star forward Kyle Kuzma has missed three straight games due to an ankle injury. The Wizards have fared surprisingly well without arguably their second-best player — the team owns a 2-1 record since Kuzma’s been out, with wins over the Pacers and Hornets. Still, when the Wizards visit the Chase Center on Monday night to play Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and the defending champion Golden State Warriors, every Wizards fan will surely be dying to know: Is Kyle Kuzma playing tonight vs. the Warriors?

Kyle Kuzma injury status vs. Warriors

The Wizards have Kuzma listed as questionable for Monday’s showdown, per a tweet from Underdog Fantasy’s NBA account. No other Wizards players are dealing with an injury at the moment.

Kyle Kuzma, 27, is in his sixth year in the NBA and second as a member of the Wizards after spending four in Los Angeles. He’s averaging 21.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 0.5 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game across 51 appearances this season (all starts). Kuzma is enjoying a career year passing the ball in 2022-23 — his current 4.0 assists average is the highest of his pro career by a wide margin.

The Wizards will have to be on their game to beat the Warriors on the road on Monday, regardless of if Kuzma plays. After all, the Warriors have been dominant at home this year, as the team owns the third-best home record in the Western Conference at 21-7. But with regard to the question, Is Kyle Kuzma playing tonight vs. the Warriors, the answer is maybe.