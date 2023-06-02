There is no other prison that pundits like to willingly incarcerate themselves in than that of the moment. Nikola Jokic's playoff-long heater has turned analysts' heads to the point where they could be mistaken for owls. And some, as a result of Jokic's recent greatness, may be straying on the side of overreaction. At least Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma thinks so, as evidenced by his recent tweet regarding a Jokic-Dirk Nowitzki take from Chris Broussard.

Broussard, speaking on FOX Sports' First Things First, said that if Jokic led the Denver Nuggets to a championship, then he would surpass Dirk Nowitzki on the all-time rankings. The notorious pundit then reasoned out that Jokic would have two MVPs — one more than Nowitzki — and a championship by then.

Nick Wright, Broussard's co-host, then made sure to clarify that Broussard must take into account Nowitzki's entire body of work. But Broussard was undeterred — even calling the Dallas Mavericks legend “overrated”. And Kuzma simply had enough, responding to Broussard's comments with an unflinching display of candor.

“Can we take people off tv. Like this is so bad for our sport..” Kuzma wrote, per his official Twitter account.

Can we take people off tv. Like this is so bad for our sport.. https://t.co/BIHjnWL4te — kuz (@kylekuzma) June 2, 2023

It sure is frustrating when NBA discourse devolves into tearing down one player's legacy to prop another man up. But it happens more often than one would like, and the Wizards forward has grown understandably upset by its recurrence.

Chris Broussard began covering sports in the 1990s, so it's not like his opinion holds zero merit. But Dirk Nowitzki managed to remain excellent for decades; Nikola Jokic's peak may have been higher, but Nowitzki's entire body of work spanning 21 seasons with the Mavs remains tough to top. After all, Nowitzki is one of only seven members of the 30,000 club, so calling him “overrated” isn't the least bit fair to everything he has done.

Of course, some takes make it to the air for the sole purpose of making the rounds on social media for virality. Here we are, talking about it after all, with Kyle Kuzma being unforgiving with his retort towards the claim he finds preposterous. So in that case, props must go to Broussard for a job well done.