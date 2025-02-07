The Washington Wizards-Kyle Kuzma marriage ended with Wednesday's trade, but he has no hard feelings. The 29-year-old posted a statement in his “Kuz Kontrol” newsletter after Washington agreed to the deal with the Milwaukee Bucks.

“DC, Thank You,” Kuzma titled the letter.

“If this is my last chapter in D.C., just know—it was real,” the former NBA champion assured. “This city embraced me from Day 1, and I’ll never forget what we built here.”

The Los Angeles Lakers traded Kuzma and others to the Wizards for Russell Westbrook on August 6, 2021. Although the Utah alum never made the playoffs in Washington, he became a full-time starter and set career highs in every major stat.

“I’ll always remember the pursuit of getting better, every single day,” he continued. “When I arrived in Washington, I already had a ring, but I wasn’t satisfied. I knew I still had levels to reach. That daily bricklaying, the grind, the push to evolve—it became something I truly locked in on during my time here.”

“More than just basketball, D.C. shaped me as a man,” he said. “When I landed here, I was 25, 26—figuring out what adulthood really meant. The pace of this city, quieter than L.A., gave me space to grow, focus, and redefine what mattered most to me.”

“To the Wizards fans—thank you. You welcomed me with open arms, let me be me, and allowed me to step into leadership in my own way,” he continued. “I don’t take that for granted. My time in D.C. has been some of the most important years of my development, both on and off the court. I’ve got a home here—always. No matter where I go, I’ll be keeping an eye on this team, the organization, and the city.

“Nothing but love,” he concluded.

Kuzma told team president Michael Winger that he wanted to stay and “build something” when the Dallas Mavericks wanted him amid his career season last year, but he changed his tune recently. The Michigan native lost patience after his role on the Wizards diminished due to its focus on developing young players.

Kuzma will now play for a winning team, while Washington gets to develop rookie guard AJ Johnson as a part of its young core. That's not to mention getting Khris Middleton and a 2028 first-round pick swap as well, via ESPN's Shams Charania.

Kuzma's time with the Wizards got rocky toward the end, but their partnership worked out for both sides.