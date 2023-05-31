A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

“If your best players aren’t defenders, it’s hard to create a good defense.” This was Erik Spoelstra’s exact quote after he guided the Miami Heat to a series-clinching win in Game 7 against the Boston Celtics on Monday night. Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma caught wind of the quote, and it is clear that Kuz agrees with the message completely.

Kuz took to Twitter to share his 100% (or 300%?) agreement with Coach Spo’s truth bomb about how defense:

To be fair, this is a pretty obvious statement from the Heat coach. After all, like they always say, defense wins championships. This is exactly what the Heat are hoping for right now after punching their ticket to the NBA Finals against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. As Coach Spo said, their defense has been integral to their success thus far, and it is clear that Jimmy Butler’s elite defensive prowess has had a lot to do with the same.

For Kuzma and the Wizards, however, defense isn’t exactly one of their strengths. Perhaps this also has something to do with their “best player” in Bradley Beal not being a defensive gem — far from it, actually.

Did Kuz mean anything with his reaction here? Did he just fire a veiled shot at Bradley Beal? Well, the mean streets of Twitter seem to believe so:

In truth, Kuzma might have been simply agreeing with a pretty straightforward statement from Erik Spoelstra. However, given his history on social media, it isn’t surprising that the keyboard warriors were quick to make assumptions about what the Wizards star meant by his reaction. Unfortunately for Kuz, such is the world we live in today.