By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma couldn’t help but wonder why Skip Bayless remains unpunished until today despite all the insensitive remarks he has said over his broadcasting career.

Kuzma asked the question after Bayless made headlines once again, this time for his disgusting remarks about Damar Hamlin’s injury. On Monday, the FOX Sports commentator really had to talk about the game and how it would affect the scheduling and playoffs if it was postponed after Hamlin collapsed on the field after a brutal hit.

While Bayless tried to clarify that his tweet was misunderstood and what he was saying is that the game became “irrelevant,” the fact that he even tried to talk about the game and mention how it would have such adverse affect to the outcome of the regular season is just distasteful and out of touch.

Amid all the outrage on Bayless’ comments, Kuzma took to Twitter to highlight the lack of punishment on the veteran media personality over the years and why it should change.

“How come there is no repercussions for any of Skip Bayless’s insensitive things that he has said over the years?? Hmmmm….” Kuzma wrote.

Considering how many people, especially athletes, are quickly reprimanded or punished for their insensitive comments, it’s definitely worth asking why personalities with huge following and influence like Bayless aren’t getting the same treatment.

It remains to be seen how Skip Bayless will respond to Kyle Kuzma’s tweet, though the wait shouldn’t be too long considering Skip’s penchant for engaging on such feuds.