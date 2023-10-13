The Washington Wizards hit the reset button this offseason when they opted to trade Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis. Leading the way this season will be Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma who both had impressive performances as a duo in the Wizards first preseason game. Overall, they are a younger team with no major expectations placed on them this season. They did receive some concerning injury news, however with preseason underway. Backup forward Anthony Gill is expected to miss most of the preseason for the Wizards with a hamstring injury as per Ava Wallace of The Washington Post.

The Wizards announce F Anthony Gill is expected to miss 2-3 weeks with a strained left hamstring. Preseason game 2 tonight vs. Charlotte. — Ava Wallace (@avarwallace) October 12, 2023

At the earliest, Anthony Gill's injury would keep him out for the Wizards until the first week of the regular season. Gill suffered the left hamstring injury during the Wizards preseason game against the Cairns Taipens of Australia's NBL.

After going undrafted in the 2016 NBA Draft, Gill made his NBA debut when the Wizards signed him to a two-year contract prior to the 2020-21 season. He became a restricted free agent during the 2022 offseason, but ultimately re-signed with the Wizards to another two-year deal. He is in the final year of that second contract.

Gill has managed to carve out a role for the Wizards off the bench. Last season he appeared in 59 games, including eight starts, in a little over ten minutes per game. He averaged 3.3 points per game and 1.7 rebounds with splits of 53.8 percent shooting from the field, 13.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 73.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line.