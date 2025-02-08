The Washington Wizards are filling their open two-way roster spot after they traded Jared Butler to the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday. Former Brooklyn Nets guard Jaylen Martin now joins the fold, via HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. The 21-year-old is averaging 16.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.6 steals in the G League this season.

While the trade deadline has passed, the Wizards are still making follow-up moves as a result of the chaos. In addition to the Martin signing, Washington is expected to waive center Alex Len, via ESPN's Shams Charania. The team acquired the veteran from the Sacramento Kings in Thursday's Marcus Smart trade.

UPDATE: The team signed G League guard Jaylen Nowell to a 10-day contract to fill their open roster spot, via Scotto.

How is Washington's roster looking at the moment?

Jaylen Martin gets chance to impress with Wizards

Martin, who started his professional career in the Overtime Elite youth league, joins Champagnie and 2023 second-round pick Tristan Vukcevic in Washington's two-way spots. Martin is younger and less experienced than both of the latter players but has shown promise nonetheless.

The Florida native was a four-star recruit in the 2022 class before signing with Overtime's YNG Dreamerz. He then led them to the Finals and finished second in the league's Most Improved Player voting.

Martin then signed a two-way deal with the New York Knicks as an undrafted free agent before getting waived and signing another two-way with the Nets on Feb. 21, 2024. The 6-foot-6, 216-pounder was then waived on Jan. 1, but the Westchester Knicks (Knicks' G League affiliate) then traded his rights to the Delaware Blue Coats (Sixers' affiliate) on Jan. 11.

Martin's long-winded journey could be a blessing in disguise, as he'll now get to play for the Capital City Go-Go (Wizards' affiliate), who lead the Eastern Conference at 10-4. If the youngster impresses, he could even get NBA minutes before the season ends.