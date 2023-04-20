Is Wes Unseld Jr. staying as Wizards head coach after GM firing?

Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

Washington Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. will remain with the team for a third season, the Washington Post’s Ava Wallace reported on Thursday.

The news comes just a day after president and general manager Tommy Sheppard was fired in the wake of the team missing the postseason for a second straight season.

“Tommy Sheppard was fired as the Wizards’ GM, Wes Unseld Jr. is returning for his third year,” Wallace tweeted on Thursday. “Lots of changes at Monumental Sports these days.”

Ted Leonsis, the CEO of Monumental Sports & Entertainment, was the one who let Sheppard go on Wednesday.

“Failure to make the playoffs the last two seasons was very disappointing to our organization and our fans,” Leonsis said in a statement. He confirmed that the search for new leadership would begin immediately and will “focus on an executive from outside the organization.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Wallace reports that Leonsis is still a strong supporter of Unseld Jr. as he attempts to bring the team back into the playoffs next season in his third year with the club.

The Wizards had another disappointing campaign in 2022-23, finishing 35-47 and missing the postseason for the fourth time in five tries. Sheppard left with a winning percentage of just .419 after a cumulative 129-179 record. He took over in Jul. 2019 from longtime GM Ernie Grunfeld.

“The rosters Sheppard constructed never seemed to coalesce, and this year’s group fell far below its lofty expectations, given the talent levels of headliners [Bradley] Beal, [Kristaps] Porzingis and [Kyle] Kuzma,” wrote Wallace on Thursday.