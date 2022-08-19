Wizards Presents CRAZY reveals for Magic the Gathering

Wizards of the Coast is not pulling any punches for the 30th-anniversary celebration of Magic the Gathering. In the Wizards Presents showcase, Wizards presented a lot of crazy reveals for Magic the Gathering, giving us a glimpse of what’s to come in 2023, new universes to explore in Universes Beyond, and an exclusive look at the next set Dominaria United.

Wizards Presents Magic the Gathering’s Next Arc: Dominaria United – Brothers War – Phyrexia

Wizards of the Coast presented the near future of Magic the Gathering, and while most of it happens in its homeworld plane of Dominaria, there are also a couple of other places the Multiverse will be traveling to next. As part of Magic’s 30th anniversary celebration, we are returning to Dominaria, celebrating Legends, and bringing back a whole lot of old cards to new audiences – as well as expanding Magic’s borders to even more universes. Learn more about these below.

Universes Beyond

Magic the Gathering: Universes Beyond was introduced to introduce other IPs into the Magic the Gathering tabletop card game. In the Wizards Presents Magic the Gathering Universes Beyond was among the highlights, which showcased new sets in different forms like draft, commander decks, and Secret Lair Drops. You can learn more about these new Universes Beyond cards here. But for a quick look at which IP these are: Lord of the Rings, Warhammer 40,000, and Doctor Who.

Magic the Gathering Sets from 2022 to 2023

The future isn’t looking bright for Dominaria and the Gatewatch as the Phyrexian invasion finally comes to its dramatic conclusion in the next four sets of Magic the Gathering. Starting with Dominaria United, which is coming out on September 9, iconic legends and Planeswalkers return to Dominaria to help in its defense from the savagery of the Phyrexians who have only grown stronger than the last time we saw them. As subtly as it was shown in the past two years, the Phyrexians have been making strives in advancing their goals, and they are now stronger than ever – strong enough to overcome even the most powerful characters we’ve known.

To help them in understanding the threat, Karn looks back to the past, trying to learn what they could use in their defense. In his meditations, he returns to the time of the Brothers’ War, the influential event that set to course of the story of Magic the Gathering for years to come. The Brothers’ War is also coming out this Fall 2022.

Back to the present day, the Phyrexians have the upper hand, and an entire set that revisits New Phyrexia will kick off the sets coming out in 2023, as Phyrexia All Will be One comes out Winter 2023. Finally, the Dominarians push back, and the March of the Machine set in Spring 2023 will conclude the war between Dominaria and the Phyrexians.

Wizards of the Coast has seemingly learned from their past mistakes in handling the conclusion of the Nicol Bolas saga, as this time around, the conclusion of the Phyrexian invasion of Dominaria will have an epilogue in the form of March of the Machine: The Aftermath, which will also be coming out in Spring 2023.

After the Phyrexian Invasion, we will be back exploring other planes, returning to Eldraine in Fall 2023, before heading back to Ixalan in Winter of 2024.

These bombastic expansion sets will be released with supplementary products like Commander Decks, Box Toppers, and Lost Legends – actual Legends cards freshly opened from boxes that are randomly inserted in Collector Booster packs for Dominaria United. On top of that, the celebrations will also bleed into competitive Magic, as the 30th anniversary will be celebrated at the World Championship in Las Vegas this October, which will have a Beta Draft as part of its events. Will we see a new Black Lotus opened freshly out of a pack, almost three decades since the release of Beta?

Undoubtedly, Magic the Gathering has a very exciting future to behold.