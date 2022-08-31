RUMOR: Donovan Mitchell trade talks gets Wizards twist amid Knicks’ chase

Donovan Mitchell has been largely linked with a trade to the New York Knicks, but apparently, the Washington Wizards believe they can also land the Utah Jazz guard.

According to Wizards insider Quinton Mayo in his latest Substack content, Washington has extended a package offer that would be hard to refuse for Utah. While specific details of the offer were not mentioned, it reportedly has the capital city franchise feeling confident that they are “still in the race” for Mitchell and not too far behind New York (h/t Hoops Wire).

The Knicks have long been considered the favorites to land Mitchell due to the number of assets they can offer. While their extension of RJ Barrett complicated a potential trade a little bit, the fact remains that they have more young talents and several picks that can be used. In fact, recent rumors suggest that the only deterrent remaining for the deal to push through is the number of unprotected first-rounders that New York is willing to give up.

It will be interesting to see, however, if the Wizards can pounce and steal the Donovan Mitchell deal from the Knicks. For what it’s worth, there has been a report earlier mentioning that Jazz exec Danny Ainge has received offers from two other teams that he really likes.

Could the Wizards be among those teams that made the said offer? It’s entirely possible given the timing and the confidence the Wizards have shown, as expressed by Mayo.

It remains to be seen on which team Mitchell ends up with, but by the looks of it, New York is not only his potential destination now.