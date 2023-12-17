The Washington Wizards visit the Phoenix Suns as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Wizards just ended a losing streak as they came away with an impressive win over the Indiana Pacers on Friday. The Wizards are 4-20 this season, and have not played well all year. There were some decent expectations for Washingon heading into this season, but they have failed to live up to them. Kyle Kuzma has been their best player, but he has not been getting much support. To go along with that, the Wizards have been playing some of the worst defense in the NFL.

The Suns have lost four of their last five, and have fallen to 13-12 on the season. The Suns will not have Bradley Beal in this game, but Devin Booker and Kevin Durant are healthy. Booker and Durant have combined for 58.8 points per game this season to go along with 12.2 rebounds, and 13.9 assists. Durant leads the team with over 30 points per game while Booker leads the team with 8.3 assists. The Suns will look to get back to winning against a weak Wizards team in this one.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Wizards-Suns Odds

Washington Wizards: +13 (-110)

Phoenix Suns: -13 (-110)

Over: 246 (-110)

Under: 246 (-110)

How to Watch Wizards vs. Suns

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Monumental Sports Network,

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread

Washington does not play good defense. This means they have to keep up on the offensive side of the ball. Kuzma is going to score, there is no doubt about that. However, the question mark falls onto Jordan Poole. Against the Pacers, Poole scored 30 points to go along with eight assists. This was a big reason why the Wizards were able to snap their losing streak. Poole needs to have a good game if the Wizards want to have a chance to cover the spread. However, if Poole puts up one of his duds, the Wizards will get blown out again.

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

Phoenix will be able to score the basketball in this game. Durant, Booker, and some of the role players should be expected to have a big game as individuals. Washington allows 126.8 points per game, which is the most in the NBA this year. They also allow opponents to hit over 50 percent of their shots against them. Kevin Durant is one of the best pure scorers in the history of the NBA, and he has a great matchup in this one. It would not be surprising to see Durant drop 40+ points. No matter what, the Suns should be able to put up a lot of points in this one.

Final Wizards-Suns Prediction & Pick

The Wizards are just not a team you can count on to play well two games in a row. Phoenix is the better team here, but the spread is very high. It is going to be tough for the Suns to cover this spread. However, I do expect the Suns to run the Wizards out of the gym in this one. I will take Phoenix to cover the spread.

Final Wizards-Suns Prediction & Pick: Suns -13 (-110), Over 246 (-110)