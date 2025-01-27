ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with yet another betting prediction and pick for today's slate of NBA action as we turn attention towards this next cross-conference showdown. The Washington Wizards (6-38) will visit the Dallas Mavericks (24-22) as the teams conclude their season series, Dallas leading 1-0. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Wizards-Mavericks prediction and pick.

The Washington Wizards are last in the East and currently hold the worst record in the NBA. They most recently fell to the Phoenix Suns 119-109, marking 13-straight losses and a 1-14 record over their last 15 games. They won't be in a much better spot here as the double-digit underdogs, but the Wizards will need to find a win sooner rather than later.

The Dallas Mavericks are currently holding the nine-spot in the Western Conference after falling to the Boston Celtics 122-107. They're 6-4 over their last 10 games and have been bitten by the injury bug, but they should be seeing Luka Doncic return soon as they make their big push during the second-half of the season.

Here are the Wizards-Mavericks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Wizards-Mavericks Odds

Washington Wizards: +12 (-108)

Moneyline: +500

Dallas Mavericks: -12 (-112)

Moneyline: -700

Over: 231 (-110)

Under: 231 (-110)

How To Watch Wizards vs. Mavericks

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET/ 5:30 p.m. PT

TV: Monumental Sports Network, NBA League Pass

Why the Wizards Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Washington Wizards continue to slide and with each passing loss, they're inching closer to another chance at the No. 1 overall pick in next year's draft. Last year's No.2 overall pick, Alex Sarr, has certainly been playing well with 11.7 PPG and 6.8 RPG, but it hasn't been enough to really tilt the tables for the Wizards in terms of winning games. They're not a fully healthy squad at the moment and while Kyle Kuzma recently returned to action and made an immediate impact, this team continues to struggle in stopping teams on defense and being competitive on the boards.

Jordan Poole continues to lead the Wizards in points, assists, and steals while running the floor as their primary facilitator. Bilal Coulibaly has seen a massive increase in his minutes from the two-spot as he's been averaging 11 points and four rebounds over the last 10 games. In order for the Wizards to win a game, it will usually take a 20+ point effort from both Kuzma and Poole to get them over the hump against much better teams – they could have a solid matchup here against a banged-up Mavericks team.

Why the Mavericks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Luka Doncic will be re-evaluated in the coming days following a calf strain he suffered last month. While that's great news for the Mavericks, they're having to deal with the recent loss of Dereck Lively to a stress fracture and Maxi Kleber to a broken foot. Forward Naji Marshall and Center Dwight Powell will also be out for this game with illnesses, so the Dallas Mavericks will be pressed to find production in the paint from any of their big men on the bench.

Players like Kessler Edwards and Kylor Kelley will have to step up and play meaningful minutes off the bench in this one. We could also see PJ Washington play the entire duration of the game from the four-spot, so don't be surprised if both him and Daniel Gafford remain a constant in this game. Kyrie Irving is averaging 25.2 PPG over the last 10, so expect him to continue scoring the ball at-will and being aggressive in his drives to the rim.

Final Wizards-Mavericks Prediction & Pick

Neither team is coming into this game at 100% and while Luka Doncic remains out for the Dallas Mavericks, his team has done a decent job without him in posting an 11-13 record. Still, the injuries are starting to pile up for their bench and it doesn't seem as though this team will be able to sustain position in the West if they continue to drop games.

Nevertheless, the Wizards haven't shown much ability, if any, to win a game like this on the road where they're just 1-20 this season. While they're slightly better ATS at 17-23, Dallas posts a much better mark at 22-23 ATS and a 13-10 record at home this season. Let's roll with the Mavericks to cover the spread and take this one at home.

Final Wizards-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Dallas Mavericks -12 (-112)