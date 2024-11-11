ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Washington Wizards hit the road to take on the Houston Rockets Monday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Wizards-Rockets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Wizards-Rockets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Wizards-Rockets Odds

Washington Wizards: +13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +640

Houston Rockets: -13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -950

Over: 226.5 (-110)

Under: 226.5 (-110)

How To Watch Wizards vs. Rockets

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: Monumental Sports Network, Space City Home Network

Why the Wizards Could Cover the Spread/Win

Washington has not played great this season, but Jordan Poole has done a full 180 from last year. Poole leads the team with 20.7 points per game, and 2.4 steals. He does a great job getting active on defense, and he is back to being a scorer teams have to be worried about. Kyle Kuzma has been out due to an injury, so his status is still up in the air, which puts the bulk of the scoring onto Poole. Poole has to continue to play well if the Wizards are going to have any chance to win this game.

Washington should be able to hit their shots from beyond the arc. The Rockets have a big flaw in their defense, and that is closing out on shooters. They allow the fourth-highest three-point percentage in the NBA, and that is something the Wizards have to take advantage of. Poole does a good job hitting his threes, but the rest of the team needs to catch up. If the Wizards can get hot from deep, they will win.

Why the Rockets Could Cover the Spread/Win

Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun are the two players to watch on the Rockets. These two just agreed to contract extensions, so the Rockets have a lot of faith in them. Green and Sengun are averaging a combined 37.5 points, 17.5 rebounds, and 7.1 assists. They also play some pretty good defense by getting steals. One of Sengun or Green should have a good game, but when both these players have good games, the Rockets have a good game.

Houston should be able to put up plenty of points on Monday. The Wizards are the worst defensive team in the NBA. They allow the most points per game at 123.9, and opposing teams shoot 47.1 percent against them. It is very hard to win when allowing that many points, which is why the Wizards are struggling. Houston does not do a great job scoring, but they have the ability to put up a big game every now and then. As long as the Rockets hit their shots, they are going to come out on top.

The Rockets do a decent job on the defensive side of the floor. They allow the eighth-fewest points per game, seventh-lowest field goal percentage, and third-lowest field goals made per game. The Wizards are going struggle on offense, so the Rockets are in good shape. As long as they can lock up Poole, the Rockets will win this game.

Final Wizards-Rockets Prediction & Pick

The Rockets are the better team here. They are not only the better team, but they are the home team. The pick for this game seems fairly easy. I will be taking the Rockets to cover the spread at home against the Wizards.

Final Wizards-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Rockets -13.5 (-110)