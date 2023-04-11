David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

There’s no question that Dawn Staley has emerged as one of the absolute best college coaches in the nation. She’s transformed South Carolina into a perennial powerhouse. So it comes as no surprise that she had her fingerprints all over the WNBA draft. Staley had four seniors in Aliyah Boston, Zia Cooke, Laeticia Amihere and Brea Beal enter the WNBA draft and all four of them were selected. If there’s one person who knows a thing or two about Staley as a head coach, it’s Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson. Wilson was the last South Carolina player to be drafted No. 1 overall before Boston. Wilson took to Twitter on draft day to give a shoutout to Dawn Staley and all the South Carolina player’s drafted.

all baby gamecocks got drafted 🥹🤍 well done @dawnstaley you’re the bomb dot com — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) April 11, 2023

Aliyah Boston was selected No. 1 overall by the Indiana Fever. Laeticia Amihere was selected No. 8 overall by the Atlanta Dream. Zia Cooke was selected No. 10 overall by the Los Angeles Sparks and Brea Beal was selected No. 24 overall by the Minnesota Lynx. It’s all fun and games on draft day, but now A’ja Wilson gets to welcome each of them to the WNBA on the court in about one month.

Wilson has developed into arguably the best player in the WNBA. She’s coming off her first championship with the Aces last season and an MVP Award. Last season she averaged 19.5 points per game, 9.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.9 blocked shots with shooting splits of 50.1 percent shooting from the field, 37.3 percent shooting from three-point range and 81.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.