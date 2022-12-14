By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Expansion has been a popular topic in both the NBA and WNBA worlds. However, neither league has current plans for expansion. The WNBA’s expansion plans were recently hit with a setback, per The Athletic.

According to Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic, the WNBA will not meet their goal of naming a new expansion franchise by the end of the year. The 12-team WNBA is looking to grow but has not added a new franchise since 2008.

Commissioner Cathy Engelbert previously shared a positive outlook on the situation, stating that there is still plenty of interest in expansion for the WNBA.

“Good news is, we have a ton of interest from a lot of cities. I didn’t think we would have that much interest. And now that we have so much interest, we really want to be thoughtful in how we look at where we’re going to be for the next — because this is a long-term commitment from that ownership group and the league,” Engelbert said, via The Athletic.

The league has continued to search for new ways to increase interest. Their marketing has impressed as of late, but adding new teams would be a sure-fire way to grow the WNBA.

The NBA was reportedly close to expansion earlier this season, but those rumors were later shot down. With that being said, expansion is likely to come at some point in the near-future. It is clear that Cathy Engelbert is aiming to get an expansion deal done sooner rather than later as well for the WNBA.

We will continue to provide updates on WNBA expansion news.