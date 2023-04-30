David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The Las Vegas Aces are the defending WNBA champions and there’s little reason to believe that they aren’t the preseason favorites to win it all again. They bring back essentially the same core roster as last season along with the major addition of Candace Parker who signed with the team as a free agent in the offseason. Some of the biggest news out of the Aces though isn’t who they have on the court, but instead their off the court developments. The Aces opened up a brand new state of the art practice facility that is by far the best in the WNBA. Aces star A’ja Wilson took to social media with a little above the rim picture of her breaking in the new facility.

Breaking in the new facility 😎🤪 pic.twitter.com/Gf8by5PS7q — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) April 28, 2023

With A’ja Wilson at the helm, the Aces won their first championship in franchise history. Wilson was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft and helped usher in the team’s first season in Las Vegas. Arguably the best player in the league, Wilson won the 2022 MVP Award and put up 19.5 points per game, 9.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.9 blocked shots with shooting splits of 50.1 percent shooting from the field, 37.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 81.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

During the Aces championship run, Wilson averaged 20.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.4 blocked shots with shooting splits of 55.2 percent shooting from the field, 14.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 79.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

These days, more and more WNBA players are dunking the ball and Wilson is no exception. Perhaps we might see her dunk in a game this season.