WNBA star Brittney Griner is well aware of the possibility that she could not return to the US until she finished her sentence in Russia.

Griner’s lawyer, Alexandr Boykov, made the revelation as he also detailed what the athlete is currently feeling amid her imprisonment in Russia. Griner has been detained since February of this year after she was found carrying substances that contain marijuana. She was eventually found guilty of drug possession and smuggling, which got her a nine-year prison sentence.

The USA has vowed to bring Griner back to the country, alongside fellow American detainee Paul Whelan. There have been talks about a possible prisoner swap, with the US government sending convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in exchange. However, there hasn’t been much update on the negotiations with regards to the swap.

“She is not yet absolutely convinced that America will be able to take her home,” Boykov said of Griner’s thoughts on the matter, per New York Times. “She is very worried about what the price of that will be, and she is afraid that she will have to serve the whole sentence here in Russia.”

For what it’s worth, former UN Ambassador and New Mexico governor Bill Richardson said recently that he is “cautiously optimistic” that a prisoner swap for Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan could get done soon. While he is not part of the negotiations, he said he has coordinated with the White House and some Russian officials to get the negotiations going.

Hopes are high that Griner will be able to return to the USA sooner rather than later. Many athletes have already spoken in support of her, and many others continue to put pressure on the government to do something.