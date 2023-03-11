The dust from WNBA free agency is all but settled. At this point teams already know who is going to be on their roster and who is going to be invited to training camp. All that is left is some housekeeping issues in terms of contract extensions with players already on the roster. The Atlanta Dream made such a move this week when they agreed to a contract extension with Cheyenne Parker. The extension is for one year and $200,000 as per Khristina Williams of Girls Talk Sports TV and Richard Cohen of Her Hoop Stats.

Can confirm via source this report from @Khristina yesterday. Just one year added to Cheyenne Parker's deal by Atlanta, covering 2024. As with Allisha Gray, they also gave Parker a Time Off Bonus for 2023, this time of $20,000. Takes Parker to $216,100 total for 2023. #WNBA https://t.co/eGDbU8xauQ — Richard Cohen (@RichardCohen1) March 10, 2023

The Dream made another similar move recently with the signing of Allisha Gray to a contract extension. Cheyenne Parker will be entering her third season with the Dream and her new contract extension will take her through the 2024 season. Last season, Parker suited up in 36 games for the Dream including 35 starts. She averaged 11.8 points per game and 6.2 rebounds with shooting splits of 50 percent shooting from the field, 21.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 79.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Parker was originally drafted by the Chicago Sky with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2015 draft. She joined the Dream as a free agent in the 2021 offseason. Parker spent six seasons with the Sky and had one of the best seasons of her career in 2020 in the bubble when she averaged 13.4 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting a career-high 55.4 percent shooting from the field, a career-high 46.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and a career-high 85.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.