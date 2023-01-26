While the bulk of WNBA free agents can’t officially sign their contracts until the WNBA free agency moratorium ends on Feb. 1, there are a few players who are able to sign their contracts right away. In the WNBA, reserved free agents are able to sign their contracts during the moratorium period. A reserved free agent is defined as a player that has three or fewer years of service in the league. Reserved free agents are kind of like restricted free agents in that they can choose to accept their qualifying offer or not, but the catch is they can only negotiate with their current team. One of those reserved free agents is Jazmine Jones of the Washington Mystics who has accepted her qualifying offer as per Rachel Galligan of Just Women’s Sports and Winsidr.

Jazmine Jones has signed a training camp contract with the Washington Mystics. @Winsidr — Rachel Galligan (@RachGall) January 23, 2023

Jazmine Jones finished last season with the Mystics but only saw playing time in one game. Her role on the team was extra insurance in case of injury to one of the rotation regulars. She had begun the 2022 season with the Connecticut Sun after being cut by the New York Liberty before the start of the season. She appeared in seven games for the Sun and averaged less than one point (0.9) per game.

Jones’ best season in the WNBA came during her rookie year in 2020 with the New York Liberty. The Liberty drafted her 12th overall in the 2020 draft and she saw immediate playing time in the bubble. Jones averaged 10.8 points per game, 4.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 steals while shooting 33.3 percent from three-point range.