Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James loves basketball, and he watches a lot of it. You can tell by following his Twitter account. On Wednesday afternoon, the King was taking in an exciting WNBA game, and he got fired up when Indiana Fever rookie sensation Aliyah Boston hit a shot to force overtime vs. the New York Liberty.

The Fever hosted the Liberty in the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup, an in-season tournament, on Wednesday. New York, the first-place team in the Eastern Conference (14-4), was a heavy favorite over Indiana, last place in the East (5-15).

The Liberty has an 18-point fourth-quarter lead, before the No. 1 pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft, Aliyah Boston, caught fire and ultimately forced overtime with a 3-pointer at the buzzer to tie the game at 80.

That’s when LeBron James took to Twitter and wrote, “Bang Bang!!!!! Aliyah Boston trey ball to send it to OT!!! Hell of a comeback #WNBA”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

ALIYAH BOSTON BUZZER-BEATER TO FORCE OT‼️ pic.twitter.com/WAoBAYW5pE — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 12, 2023

Unfortunately for Boston and the Fever, the league-leading Liberty was simply too much to handle. Behind Sabrina Ionescu’s 34 points, Brenna Stewart’s 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Courtney Vandersloot’s 12 assists, the visitors were just too powerful for the plucky underdogs.

Despite the loss, Aliyah Boston and the Fever can take solace in a few things, including a shootout from one of the greatest players of all time. The top pick out of South Carolina is already having an excellent rookie campaign. Boston is averaging 15.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game.

She also leads the league in offensive rebounds (60), offensive rebound percentage (12.0), offensive rating (129.7), and field goal percentage (61.9). Some would say that’s a LeBron James-esque start to a career.