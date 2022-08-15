Liz Cambage apologizes for abrupt Sparks exit, announces plan to step away from WNBA with call for change

Liz Cambage shockingly quit the Los Angeles Sparks last month and shortly after, the two sides agreed on a contract divorce. On Monday, she penned a heartfelt apology to the organization and announced that she will be stepping away from the WNBA for the time being.

“Playing for the Sparks was a dream come true and I’m honored to have shared the court with such amazing ladies for as long as we did. I’m sorry to have left abruptly and I wish it would have ended on a different note.,” Liz Cambage said.

“I’ve decided to step away from the league for the time being and I’m hopeful that the WNBA will do their part in creating safer environments and a stronger support system for their players. While I’ll miss rocking the purple and gold, I’ll be taking this time to focus on my healing and personal growth before providing clarification on past rumors. Thank you to all my supporters, family and friends for all the love and light you continue to surround me with.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕰𝖑𝖎𝖟𝖆𝖇𝖊𝖙𝖍 𝕷𝖎𝖟 𝕮𝖆𝖒𝖇𝖆𝖌𝖊 (@ecambage)

Liz Cambage struggled immensely during her time with the Sparks, failing to live up to expectations. Reports even indicated that the Aussie called out her teammates on numerous occasions off the court for not giving her the ball enough, which led to increased tension within the locker room.

Ahead of the Olympics in 2021, she reportedly called Nigerian players “Monkeys” while playing for the Australian National Team. Liz Cambage has made many mistakes but she is hoping to fix herself in this time away from basketball.