The WNBA is in a passing of the torch moment to the Caitlin Clark-led generation, and one person who sees that crystal clear is Hall-of-Famer, Nancy Lieberman. A trailblazer in her own right, Lieberman understands the pressure, uncertainties, and anxieties of paving your way in the WNBA, let alone basketball. She spoke to Jacy Sheldon of the Dallas Wings and gave an incredibly thoughtful response to the new generation.

Much of the new generation includes players like Clark and Angel Reese. Not to mention, college phenomenons like Paige Bueckers and JuJu Watkins are cementing their status as elite players who are ready for the WNBA. Although there's been criticism from current and past players, the support has been there.



Lieberman even compared Clark to Taylor Swift and Michael Jordan. The Wings broadcaster recognized the popularity of the league, the growth, and how the sport has taken off due to Clark's dominance. After all, she won Rookie of the Year nearly unanimously and was fourth in MVP voting.

Nancy Lieberman's comments highlight Caitlin Clark's impact on the WNBA

A chunk of the uptake in viewership has much to do with Clark. However, another part is how the league is being perceived. With more eyes on Clark, others are benefiting from it. For instance, people watched Reese break rebounding records. They also watched A'ja Wilson unanimously, and historically win MVP. While old-school players like Lieberman could be upset about the lack of coverage during their day, she's grateful.

Surprisingly, Lieberman understands the jealousy Clark is experiencing. She experienced some jealousy targeted at her during her college days at Old Dominion. Regardless of the criticism, she wants to uplift the new generation. Social media, global advertisements, and overall skill have put the WNBA on the map for the masses.

This past season, the WNBA experienced a surplus of viewership. For instance, 37 of the Indiana Fever's 40 games this past season were nationally televised. Hall-of-Famer Sheryl Swoopes remained pessimistic towards the Rookie of the Year. She frequently called her out and said that her averages weren't impressive. For every positive, there's unfortunately a negative.

Lieberman will continue to lift the game, the sport, and its players all through whatever means necessary. All the opposition will continue to pour in, from WNBA fans to people on the outside looking in. Still, the influx of support from Lieberman and others should grow the game and its players in a very pleasing way.