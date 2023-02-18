The WNBA community was hit with some tragic news on Friday after it was announced that former Seattle Storm center Simone Edwards has passed away. She was 49. According to reports, Edwards died of ovarian cancer two years after she was diagnosed with the disease.

Edwards played six seasons in the WNBA, all of which were with the Storm. She started her career in 2000, and she put up averages of 5.3 points and 3.5 rebounds in 178 games played for Seattle. She retired from the league in 2005 at the age of 31.

Even before her WNBA career, Edwards was already a star. She was a very popular figure in the track scene in her native Jamaica, thus earning the moniker “Jamaican Hurricane.” She headed to the United States to play basketball where she suited up for Oklahoma in her junior year. Edwards then transferred to Iowa where she played a role in the Hawkeyes’ Big Ten title in 1996.

in 2017, Edwards was awarded the Order of Distinction by the Jamaican government for her outstanding achievement in her field.

We grieve with the entire WNBA and basketball community amid the passing of Simone Edwards. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and her friends in these trying times. May her soul rest in peace.