The Chicago Sky had a massive roster turnover this season with the departures of Candace Parker, Courtney Vandersloot, Allie Quigley and Azurá Stevens. All three were major contributors to the team’s 2021 championship. They still have 2021 Finals MVP Kahleah Copper on the roster but the Sky are going to look very different in the 2023 season. On Thursday, it was revealed that the Sky were losing yet another member of that championship squad. Veteran forward Astou Ndour-Fall will not suit up for the Sky in the 2023 season as per Annie Costabile of The Chicago Sun-Times. Ndour-Fall cited the quick turnaround between the end of her overseas season and the start of the WNBA season as a key reason why.

Astou Ndour-Fall will not play for the Sky this season, according to her agent. The limited time off between her season in Italy and when she needed to report to the Sky coupled with her international schedule this summer, were factors. — Annie Costabile (@AnnieCostabile) April 13, 2023

A six-year veteran, Astou Ndour-Fall did not suit up last season in the WNBA either. She last played in the league in 2021 as a key member of the Sky’s title run. That season she averaged 6.6 points per game and 4.8 rebounds with shooting splits of 39.7 percent shooting from the field, 23.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and a career-high 94.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line. She played in 20 games that season including eight starts in a little over 17 minutes per game.

Ndour-Fall actually re-signed with the Sky this offseason but ultimately made the decision to sit out. She began her WNBA career in 2014 after being drafted 16th overall by the then San Antonio Silver Stars. She has also played for the Dallas Wings in between two separate stints with the Sky. She’s also had a successful overseas career.