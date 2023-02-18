The dust from WNBA free agency has settled and most WNBA teams are now filling out the backend of their rosters. WNBA teams are allowed to bring 20 players to training camp and need to cut down to the league maximum of 12 players. Although many of the training camp invites don’t have a legit shot at making the a WNBA roster, there are always a few who end up with a good showing in camp and end up making the roster. The Chicago Sky lost most of their key players from last season in WNBA free agency and they continue to reshape their roster. On Friday they signed a pair of players, Kristine Anigwe and Anneli Maley to training camp contracts as per Annie Costabile of The Chicago Sun-Times.

OFFICIAL: Sky announce the additions of Anneli Maley and Kristine Anigwe to training camp. Maley’s second TC invite. — Annie Costabile (@AnnieCostabile) February 17, 2023

Kristine Anigwe is a player that has a few years of WNBA experience and may have a legit shot at making the Sky final roster. She’s played four seasons in the league beginning her career as the 9th overall pick in the 2019 draft by the Connecticut Sun. The Sun traded her to the Dallas Wings later that season. She has also had stints with the Los Angeles Sparks and Phoenix Mercury. Last season in ten games for the Mercury, Anigwe averaged 1.5 points per game and 1.3 rebounds while shooting 50 percent from the field and not taking a singe three-point shot. She’s a big center who is mobile and active in the paint.

Anneli Maley had a stint with the Sky last season. The Australian native played college basketball in the United States at both the University of Oregon and TCU. She is a mobile forward with a knack for rebounding.