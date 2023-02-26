The Seattle Storm were tasked with a complete roster revamp this offseason when they lost franchise stalwarts Sue Bird to retirement and Breanna Stewart to free agency and the New York Liberty. They entered the WNBA free agency period with only two players on the roster in Jewell Loyd and Mercedes Russell. They were able to re-sign one of their own key free agents in Ezi Magbegor, but the majority of their roster is going to look completely different from the past couple of seasons. They continued the re-shaping of their roster in WNBA free agency this week with the addition of Jasmine Walker.

Jasmine Walker was the former No. 7 overall pick out of Alabama 0by the Los Angeles Sparks in the 2021 draft. She played in only two games her rookie season but was lost for the remainder of the year with a torn ACL. She made her return to the court last season with the Sparks but was unable to really make an impact on the court. Last season she averaged 1.6 points per game and 1.5 rebounds with shooting splits of 25 percent from the field, 20 percent from the three-point line and 100 percent from the free-throw line.

The Storm are hoping Walker can tap into some of her unrealized potential she had coming into the league. Although she hasn’t been able to find the mark in the WNBA, she is a versatile player who can space the floor well with her three-point shooting. She was traded by the Sparks this offseason to the Connecticut Sun in the trade that brought Jasmine Thomas to the Sparks but the Sun cut her. It’s likely her contract is not guaranteed but she will have a strong opportunity to make the Storm final roster.