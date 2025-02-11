Unrivaled has been the talk of the WNBA offseason, as well as Paige Bueckers and JuJu Watkins. The latter two had one of the best Elite Eight performances in the 2024 NCAA tournament. However, both players have expressed interest in playing in the new 3×3 league.

Co-founder Napheesa Collier sees Unrivaled putting pressure on the WNBA with all of their amenities and logistics in check. Still, they've made it clear that college players are eligible to play in the league as well. Most notably, Watkins and Bueckers have been at the top of that conversation.

Collier explained the league's emphasis on connecting with younger players on the Run It Back show.

“We did it for a couple of reasons,” Collier said. “Definitely to secure the future of our league and also to bridge the gap between the younger generation and the professional league. In the WNBA specifically, it’s such a disconnect. You don’t have the same feeder and stuff that you have in the NBA.

“So we’re really trying to change that culture as well where we’re already talking about the up-and-coming players so you recognize these names, even though they’re pretty recognizable anyway, but just getting them more involved in the professional world before they get here.”

Unrivaled loves players like Paige Bueckers and JuJu Watkins

The two popular collegiate stars are exceptional in their basketball talents. Both took the college basketball world by storm. For instance, Bueckers is likely to be the No. 1 overall pick. Watkins still has two more years but is already ahead of her peers. Still, they might have a chance to play against the pros.

Plus, it gives them more exposure. Collier has seen what the NBA has done with its players. Young guys like Victor Wembanyama and Jalen Green have been marketed well by the league. She's hoping that Unrivaled can do the same to players like Watkins and Bueckers.

“I think the NBA has done a great job of that,” Collier said. “Just recognizing and spotlighting their future athletes so that they’re already household names by the time that they get to the NBA. So I think that’s something we could do better on our side as well.”

At the end of the day, Bueckers and Watkins are going to remain stars. However, Collier might've begun the recruiting process to bring both players in. Either way, the two college stars will continue to dominate in their respective games. Still, they could be the new generation looking to take over.