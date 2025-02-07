In a huge move for women's sports, the NWSL' Portland team and the WNBA's forthcoming Portland expansion team will share a state-of-the-art training facility, marking the first collaboration of its kind between teams from both leagues. The $150 million complex, funded by RAJ Sports and the Bhathal family — who also hold a stake in the NBA's Sacramento Kings — is slated to open before the 2026 WNBA season. The facility will repurpose a former Nike property spanning 12 acres in Hillsboro, just west of Portland.

The campus will feature amenities tailored to the needs of both teams, including dedicated locker rooms, lounges, two soccer fields, an additional outdoor training area, a gym equipped with two basketball courts, strength training and rehabilitation areas, film theaters, a dining room and team offices, according to Anne M. Peterson of The Associated Press. The design allegedly aims to foster a holistic environment that supports both athletic performance and player well-being.

RAJ Sports, led by Lisa Bhathal Merage and Alex Bhathal, emphasized athlete input in the facility's design. Karina LeBlanc, executive vice president of strategic growth for RAJ Sports and a former goalkeeper for the Thorns, highlighted the significance of the combined approach.

“My generation that played this sport gets to look at this and be like, ‘Wow, this is better than our dreams.' The athletes are the center of this. They get to walk into a building where they feel like they belong, and they feel like they're seen and heard,” she said.

Portland was awarded a WNBA expansion team in September 2024, with plans to begin play in the 2026 season. The franchise will be owned and operated by RAJ Sports, which also acquired the Thorns earlier that year for $63 million. The new WNBA team is expected to play home games at the Moda Center, the same venue that hosted the Portland Fire during their tenure from 2000 to 2002.

The dual-facility development reflects a broader trend in women's professional sports, where larger investments are being made in dedicated facilities. For instance, the Indiana Fever recently announced plans for a $78 million practice facility, aiming to enhance player development and attract top talent.