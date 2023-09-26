The WNBA Playoffs are in full swing, and there is an exciting slate on Tuesday night with two critical matchups. Head on to our WNBA series to see the odds for the top WNBA playoffs prop picks!

First, the New York Liberty host the Connecticut Sun in Game 2 of the series, as they look to get revenge for a Game 1 loss. The Liberty have their eyes on a WNBA Finals appearance with a stacked roster, but will have to take care of business against a disruptive Connecticut squad first.

On the other side, the Dallas Wings are looking to even the series against the Las Vegas Aces, after falling in Game 1 on Sunday. The Wings are listed as a 10-point underdog on the road after failing to cover the same spread in the first matchup, and will need to put up serious points to have a chance at an upset.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Here are the WNBA odds for our WNBA Playoffs prop picks, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Playoffs Prop Picks 9/26

Breanna Stewart Over 1.5 Threes (-130)

The New York Liberty star was named the 2023 MVP on Tuesday afternoon, after last week's games at a raucous Barclays center had the crowd chanting her name. The Liberty already have a lot to play for after losing Game 1 on Sunday, and the MVP boost only gives more ammo for Stewart to go out and dominate. She put up 18 in the opening game, but went 0-for-8 from three point land. WIth the team down in the series and the offense struggling, Stewart is going to play almost the entire game and continue to throw up shots, and make a lot more than zero. She is averaging 2.1 threes per game on 5.8 attempts, and shooting 35% on the year. She wasn't selected as the best player in the league for no reason, and she will bounce back strongly in this stop with several deep shots to help the Liberty build a lead. Stewart can also have a chance at 3+ threes at +225, something she accomplished twice in September.

Sabrina Ionescu Over 15.5 Points (-132)

Sabrina Ionescu struggled in unison with the entire New York Liberty offense in the Game 1 loss to the Sun, but is primed to get back in top form in this home revenge match. She put up 12 in the first game, but all points were from three, and went 0-for-6 from inside the arc. This is a similar spot for Ionescu after she only scored 11 in the opening game of the first round, before bouncing back in a big way with 29 in the Game 2 clincher. Her team will need her even more today, and she figures to play almost the entire game as they need big minutes from their star guard. She is averaging over 19 points per game when playing 30+ minutes, versus just 10.5 points averaged when playing 29 minutes or less. Look for Ionescu to trend closer to 20+ in this game as the Liberty are desperate to take down the Sun and avoid going down 0-2.

Tiffany Hayes Over 9.5 Points (-120)

Tiffany Hayes has been increasing her usability at guard for the Connecticut Sun. This line is listed at 11.5 in some spots, but is still available at 9.5 as of Tuesday morning. Hayes has cleared over this total in four of her five games against the Liberty this season, including Game 1. Hayes put up 15 shots in just 23 minutes of action in Game 1, and ended up with 12 points. That is much higher than her average of 8 shots across the season, and she has been continuing to ramp up through the playoffs. The Sun will continue to keep her on the court after recent success as they try to extend their series to two games over the Liberty. Look for Hayes to keep getting shots up

Dallas Wings Over 82.5 Team Total Points (-105)

The Dallas Wings may have come up short in Game 1 against Las Vegas, but that didn't stop them from putting up points. They are even more motivated now with a chance to even the series, and will look to light up the scoreboard in Game 2. The Wings still put up 83 in the first loss, despite a lackluster shooting night and not much scoring from their top stars. They haven't scored under 82.5 points since August, clearing this number in both wins and losses throughout September. They played with reckless abandon in round one against the Dream, and put up 94 and 101. While the Aces are a much different opponent, they aren't necessarily known for their defensive reputation. This game features a high total of 175.5, and went over by five in the first meeting. These teams are looking to run as fast as possible and get into a shootout, where either side's star players can carry them to victory. Look for Dallas to score in the mid to high 80's in order to give them a chance at both covering the spread and winning the game.