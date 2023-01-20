With the WNBA free agency period set to begin this weekend, the Chicago Sky’s Azurá Stevens is set to become one of the top unrestricted free agents. She is currently playing overseas in Turkey for Galatasary and as per Aryeh Schwartz of Winsidr, Stevens will have no shortage of team rushing to meet with her in person.

Sources have informed @winsidr that multiple WNBA teams plan on flying over to Turkey to meet directly with Azurá Stevens@winsidr#WNBAFreeAgency — WinsidrAryeh (@WinsidrAryeh) January 19, 2023

Azurá Stevens was originally drafted by the Dallas Wings in the first round of the 2018 WNBA draft with the 6th overall pick and was named to the All-Rookie team that season. She ended up playing two seasons for the Wings before being traded to the Sky before the 2020 season. The 2020 season was her best season in the WNBA statistically. She put up 11.5 points per game and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 50 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from the three-point line. The following season, she helped the Sky win the 2021 championship and averaged 9.8 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 47.7 percent from the field.

Stevens has made herself valuable in today’s game by being able to play both power forward and center while being able to space the floor with her three-point shooting. She holds a career average of 34 percent shooting from the three-point line. She has also become one of the top defensive players in the WNBA.

Should she decided to leave the Sky, she would certainly be able to help quite a few teams. The WNBA free agency period when teams can officially begin negotiating with players is Jan. 21 although there have already been a few trades.