As Washington Mystics' general manager Jamila Wideman has been with the team for one season, the team has decided to part ways in a stunning announcement in the offseason. With the Mystics featuring Shakira Austin, Brittney Sykes, and others, the team will now look for a new general manager, according to Alex Philippou of ESPN.

“Breaking: Jamila Wideman is out as GM of the Washington Mystics, a source told ESPN,” Philippou wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “The move comes after she spent one season in the role and was made due to serious strategic differences. Coach Sydney Johnson will assume control of basketball operations.”

As Philippou reported, the move was made because of “serious strategic differences,” with the decision made by the team's president of basketball, Michael Winger. The role of basketball operations will go to head coach Sydney Johnson, entering his second season, though it's said he'll have help from Washington's staff.

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Winger would release a statement on Wideman being out as general manager, thanking her for the contributions she made to the Mystics.

“Jamila has a long history in professional basketball, made many thoughtful contributions to the Mystics, and we are thankful for the time and work she devoted to the team,” Winger said in a statement. “At this time, we are looking forward to this historic new season for the WNBA and remain focused on building sustainable success in Washington. I have every confidence in the team we have, and will continue to build, to move us toward our goals.”

Wideman spent six years in the NBA league office, being hired by Washington as its general manager, as she also has playing experience, even being a part of the WNBA's inaugural draft. The Mystics look to improve after finishing 16-28, which was fourth-worst in the league.