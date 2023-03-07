Here is our Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Boss Guide for Aoye. This guide will include his attack patterns, drops, and more.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Aoye Boss Guide

Players will first face Aoye in the mission “In Search of the Immortal Wizard”. This boss is a required boss and must be defeated to proceed in the game. Later on, players can find and fight Aoye, however, it will no longer be a required fight.

Aoye Attack Patterns

Here are the attack patterns of Aoye

Front Sweep Aoye will pull one of his limbs back before sweeping it in front of him. Aoye can do this with either limb, however, he does it more frequently with his right limb. As such, if Aoye pulls back his right limb, you can assume that he will be doing a sweep. Players must dodge this attack. They can either dodge away from Aoye or through the sweep.

Front Smash Aoye will lift one of his limbs back and forward before slamming down hard on the ground in front of him. Aoye can do this with either limb, however, he does it more frequently with his left limb. As such, if Aoye raises his left limb, you can assume that he will be doing a smash. Players can dodge this attack easily as the attack just hits a narrow area in front of them.

Tusk Attack The tusks to the side of Aoye’s head will move to cover his face. He will then shoot the tusks forward, dealing damage in a cone in front of him. Players can dodge this attack. They can also parry it to deal a huge amount of Spirit damage to Aoye.

Horn Attack Aoye pulls his head back before attacking the ground in front of him with his horns. These ground attacks move forward, starting up close and ending far from his head. Players can dodge this attack by moving to Aoye’s side.

Frost Barrage Aoye will use this attack once they reach 50% HP. Aoye will glow before releasing a ring of ice shards around him. As these shards move outwards, vines will also burst from the ground. Players must run away from Aoye as he prepares this attack.

Frost Blast Aoye will raise his head, which exposes a core on their neck. He will then deal ice damage to a cone area on the ground in front of him. Players must move away from Aoye’s front as he raises his head.

Whip Attack Aoye will raise up some of his hair in the air, which he then slams down in an area around him. Aoye will normally use this attack if you stay beside or behind him for too long. Players must move away form Aoye to avoid these attacks. Players can try to dodge and parry it, but the erratic nature of the attacks may make it difficult.

Charge Attack Aoye will extend both of his limbs in front of him before dragging his whole body forwards. The player must dodge through any of the two limbs before Aoye drags himself forward

Leap Attack Aoye will jump in the air before swinging both of his arms in front of him as he lands. Players can either dodge or parry through the swinging arms, or run out of the landing zone.



Parrying attacks, especially the Fatal Strikes, will decrease your enemy’s Spirit Gauge significantly. As such, it is ideal for you to parry as much as possible, then damage them heavily with your Fatal Strike once it is available.

Fighting Aoye is more about proper positioning than it is about dealing damage to him. While most of his attacks involve attacking what is in front of him, it is not ideal for the player to stay beside of behind Aoye. This is thanks to the Whip Attack, which is more erratic and hard to figure out than the other attacks. As his frontal attacks are more straightforward, it is better to stay in front of Aoye, then relocate to his side as he does his attacks. After dealing some damage, the player must then quickly go in front again so as to not trigger the whip attack.

Of course, the player should make sure to parry the Tusk Attack, as this can lead to a Fatal Strike on Aoye.

Aoye Drops

These are the drops that you can get after defeating Aoye in the missions he is in

In Search of the Immortal Wizard mission Random pieces from the Shanyue Soldier Set Shanyue Soldier Headpiece Shanyue Soldier Garb Shanyue Soldier Bracelets Shanyue Soldier Leglets Random pieces from the Yellow Turban Commander Set Yellow Turban Commander Helmet Yellow Turban Commander Armor Yellow Turban Commander Gauntlets Yellow Turban Commander Greaves

Massacre of Meiwu Fort mission Random pieces from the Dauntless Tiger Servant Set Dauntless Tiger Servant Helmet Dauntless Tiger Servant Armor Dauntless Tiger Servant Gauntlets Dauntless Tiger Servant Greaves Wooden Poled Spear

The Crouching Dragon’s Trial mission Ring Pommel Sabre +6



That's all for our Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Boss Guide for Aoye. The game is available on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC.