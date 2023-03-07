Here is our Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Boss Guide for Baishe. This guide will include her attack patterns, drops, and more.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Baishe Boss Guide

Players will face Baishe in the mission “Fall of the Corrupted Eunuch”. This boss is a required boss and must be defeated to proceed in the game.

Baishe Attack Patterns

Here are the attack patterns of Baishe

Dash Baishe will put her arms in front of her before dashing forward. Players can dodge this attack. They can also parry it.

Poison Pools Baishe’s snakes will spit out pools of poison around her. This will deal damage over time to the player when they stand on it. Players must make sure to not be standing inside a pool for long periods of time.

Tail Swipe Baishe will spin around and swing her tail in a circle. She can do this up to twice. Players can dodge this attack, but they must dodge it outwards. They can also parry this attack.

Slap Baishe will slap her target using both her snakes, then follow it up with her own attack. The follow-up attack can either be an overhead smash, or a quick attack from her snakes as she dashes backward. If Baishe is below 50% health, the follow-up attacks change. She either slaps two more times or grabs the target using her snake to deal huge damage. The player can dodge this attack by dodging outwards. They can also parry all of the attacks.

Body Slam Baishe will jump up before she body slams her target. Players will not be able to dodge this attack as it has a large AOE. Instead, the player must parry this attack.

Dive Bomb This attack is only available when Baishe is below 50% health. Baishe will jump up and fly around the arena. After a while, she dives towards her target, spinning as she goes. Players can try to dodge the attack, although it might be difficult to do so. Parrying this attack is possible.



Parrying attacks, especially the Fatal Strikes, will decrease your enemy’s Spirit Gauge significantly. As such, it is ideal for you to parry as much as possible, then damage them heavily with your Fatal Strike once it is available.

Baishe is a boss where bringing Reinforcements may be helpful. Since she switches targets, it’s possible to take advantage of her attack animation locks and deal damage to her as she damages your allies. This is also a fight where players can test their parrying skills, as most of her attacks are susceptible to it. Spacing is also important in this fight, as a lot of her attacks are AOE. However, this is easily countered by parrying. As long as the player gets used to her attack patterns, as well as their range, then dodging and parrying them should be easy. Of course, this could take practice, so take your time and don’t rush into the enemy’s attacks, especially the poison pools.

Baishe Drops

These are the drops that you can get after defeating Baishe

Heavy Cavalry Spear

That’s all for our Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Boss Guide for Baishe. The game is available on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.