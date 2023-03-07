Here is our Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Boss Guide for Feng Xi. This guide will include his attack patterns, drops, and more.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Feng Xi Boss Guide

Players will face Feng Xi in the mission “Two Chivalrous Heroes”. This boss is a required boss and must be defeated to proceed in the game.

Feng Xi Attack Patterns

Here are the attack patterns of Feng Xi

Charging Attack Feng Xi will stomp on the ground and charge forward. Players can block or dodge this attack. They can also parry it.

Tail Swing Feng Xi will swing his spiked tail around, dealing damage. Players can block or dodge this attack. They can also parry it.

Fatal Strike Feng Xi will glow red, then attack the player. If hit, the player will suffer huge damage. Parry this attack and counter-attack.

Aggressive Turn Feng Xi will quickly turn and hit anyone close to him with his tusks and spiked tail. Players can avoid this by keeping their distance or blocking. They can also parry it.

The Boar’s Tusks Feng Xi will swing his head four times and try to hit the player. Players can block or dodge this attack. They can also parry it.

Dance of the Boar Feng Xi will run around the arena and try to stomp the player. Players can block or dodge this attack. They can also parry it.

Demon’s Rage Happens when the player uses their Fatal Strike. Feng Xi will create an AOE attack round them. Move away from the red field that forms.



Parrying attacks, especially the Fatal Strikes, will decrease your enemy’s Spirit Gauge significantly. As such, it is ideal for you to parry as much as possible, then damage them heavily with your Fatal Strike once it is available.

Players will have to watch out for Feng Xi’s tusks and tail, as that is his primary source of damage. Most of his attacks are parryable and dodgeable, so take advantage of that. As with most bosses, don’t get too greedy when taking Feng Xi on. It’s okay to take your time and whittle down his HP rather than stay close and risk getting hit by his tusks and tail.

Feng Xi Drops

These are the drops that you can get after defeating Feng Xi

Official Seal

Random pieces from the Nameless Warrior Set Nameless Warrior Garb Nameless Warrior Bracers Nameless Warrior Footwear



That’s all for our Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Boss Guide for Feng Xi. The game is available on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.