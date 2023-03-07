Here is our Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Boss Guide for Hua Xiong. This guide will include his attack patterns, drops, and more.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Hua Xiong Boss Guide

Players will face Hua Xiong in the mission “The Battle of Hulaoguan Pass”. This boss is a required boss and must be defeated to proceed in the game.

Hua Xiong Attack Patterns

Here are the attack patterns of Hua Xiong

Dash Hua Xiong will quickly dash forward with his mace Players can dodge this attack. They can also parry it.

Sword Stab Hua Xiong will draw back his weapon before stabbing forward. Players can dodge this attack. They can also parry it.

Mace Swing Hua Xiong will lift his mace up before swinging it downwards. Players can dodge this attack. They can also parry it.

Jump and Slash Hua Xiong will jump into the air before landing down to deal damage. He will sometimes swing his mace before doing this attack. Players can dodge this attack, or move away from the landing area. They can also try to parry this attack.

Combo Hua Xiong will combine sword slashes and mace swings. Players can dodge this attack and must continue doing so as Hua Xiong moves forward. They can also try parrying this attack.



Parrying attacks, especially the Fatal Strikes, will decrease your enemy’s Spirit Gauge significantly. As such, it is ideal for you to parry as much as possible, then damage them heavily with your Fatal Strike once it is available.

Hua Xiong’s fight is a very straightforward one. He has very simple attacks, as such all the player has to do is watch out for his attack telegraphs. The moves to watch out for are the Jump attack as well as the combo attack, so make sure to act accordingly when he uses them

The player also has two things to watch out for when fighting. First, the player might have to fight an invader while fighting off Hua Xiong. When that happens, it might be better to focus on the invader first before continuing the attack on Hua Xiong. The second is that the arena will have various fires still burning. The player can start burning and take damage if they stumble into these areas. Of course, players can take advantage of this and try to lure Hua Xiong into burning and taking damage.

Hua Xiong Drops

These are the drops that you can get after defeating Hua Xiong

Random pieces from the Rampancy Set Helmet of Rampancy Armor of Rampancy Gauntlets of Rampancy Greaves of Rampancy



That’s all for our Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Boss Guide for Hua Xiong. The game is available on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.