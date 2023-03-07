Here is our Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Boss Guide for Sun Jian. This guide will include his attack patterns, drops, and more.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Sun Jian Boss Guide

Players will first face Sun Jian in the mission “Like Father, Like Son”. However, he is an optional boss in that mission. The player will face Sun Jian again in the “Darkness over the Hanshui River” mission. This time, the boss is a required boss and must be defeated to proceed in the game.

Sun Jian Attack Patterns

Here are the attack patterns of Sun Jian’s Demon form, which you are required to beat.

Tail Swipe Sun Jian will spin its body and try to swipe the player with its extended tail. The player can dodge through the attack. They can also try to parry it.

Punch Combo Sun Jian will punch the player twice. The player can dodge through the attack. They can also try to parry it.

Roar Sun Kian will take a deep breath in before letting out a roar that can deal huge damage. Players must create distance with the Sun Jian once he starts to charge this attack.

Swipe Sun Jian will swipe his claws at the player when they are too close. The player can dodge through the attack. They can also try to parry it.

Claw Lunge Sun Jian will lunge at the player with his claws. The player can dodge this attack. They can also try to parry it.

Charge Sun Jian will charge toward the player if the player is too far. The player can dodge this attack by moving away from the direction that Sun Jian is charging towards.



Parrying attacks, especially the Fatal Strikes, will decrease your enemy’s Spirit Gauge significantly. As such, it is ideal for you to parry as much as possible, then damage them heavily with your Fatal Strike once it is available.

This is a boss fight that focuses on the player’s positioning. Staying too close makes the player vulnerable to some of Sun Jian’s attacks. Staying far will also make him use his other attacks on you. As such, it’s a matter of staying close enough to deal damage and then moving away to prevent him from using his strong attacks. This fight will be a dance, one that the player should patiently participate in.

It’s important to note, however, that Sun Jian will get enraged once his HP goes below 50%. While in this mode, he will start to use his Charge and Claw Lunge more frequently, as well as the Roar. He will also attack faster and use combos a lot more. As such, care must be taken once you are past the halfway mark. Most, if not all, of his attacks, are easy to dodge and parry. It’s just a matter of getting used to his attack patterns to effectively dodge and parry them.

Sun Jian Drops

These are the drops that you can get after defeating Sun Jian

Random pieces from the Vicious Tiger Set. Vicious Tiger Helmet Vicious Tiger Armor Vicious Tiger Gauntlets Vicious Tiger Greaves



That’s all for our Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Boss Guide for Sun Jian. The game is available on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.