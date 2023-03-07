Here is our Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Boss Guide for Taotie. This guide will include his attack patterns, drops, and more.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Taotie Boss Guide

Players will face Taotie in the mission “Centuries of Glory Burned Away”. This boss is a required boss and must be defeated to proceed in the game.

Taotie Attack Patterns

Here are the attack patterns of Taotie

Fireball Taotie will shoot fireballs that, after landing on the ground, will create an AOE that will burn the player. Players can avoid this attack by moving away from the center of the arena. The player must keep moving while Taotie is doing this move.

Stomp Taotie will raise one of his legs and stomp it hard on the ground. Players can dodge this by moving away from the leg that will stomp.

Jump Taotie will jump into the air and deal AOE damage around its legs upon landing. The player must make sure that they are not standing where the legs will land.

Sweep Only available during the fight’s second phase. Taotie will sweep its head from side to side to try and hit the player. The player can run toward Taotie’s body to avoid this attack.

Crawl Taotie will quickly crawl forward, which will deal damage if you are in its path. The player can avoid this attack by staying at Taotie’s side.



Parrying attacks, especially the Fatal Strikes, will decrease your enemy’s Spirit Gauge significantly. As such, it is ideal for you to parry as much as possible, then damage them heavily with your Fatal Strike once it is available.

Taotie’s fight is a little different in that in the beginning, you can only reach Taotie’s feet. As such, the player must focus their attacks on the hooves that they can reach. After dealing enough damage, Taotie will fall to the ground, making the rest of his body accessible. However, the player should not attack just anywhere. The player will need to find a glowing red orb that they must attack. Taotie will then stand, and the player will have to repeat this process. After attacking the second orb, the fight will enter its second phase.

In the second phase, the rest of Taotie’s body is now accessible. The player must then repeat the process of attacking Taotie until he falls, then attacking his core. This time, the core will be on its back. Keep doing this until Taotie’s health is depleted.

Taotie Drops

These are the drops that you can get after defeating Taotie

Random pieces from the Dong Zhuo Soldier Set Dong Zhuo Soldier Cap Dong Zhuo Soldier Armor Dong Zhuo Soldier Bracers Dong Zhuo Soldier Footwear



That’s all for our Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Boss Guide for Taotie. The game is available on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.