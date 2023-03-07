Here is our Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Boss Guide for Zhang Bao. This guide will include his attack patterns, drops, and more.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Zhang Bao Boss Guide

Players will face Zhang Bao in the mission “The Valley of the Crying Wraiths”. This boss is a required boss and must be defeated to proceed in the game.

Zhang Bao Attack Patterns

Here are the attack patterns of Zhang Bao:

Teleport Zhang Bao will teleport around the arena. He can choose to teleport near the player for an attack. Players must be ready to dodge and parry if Zhang Bao decides to teleport near the player.

Fireball Zhang Bao will shoot a single fireball. If below 60% health, he will shoot multiple fireballs instead. Players must dodge these fireballs by moving.

Rotating Flames Zhang Bao will summon fireballs from him that will go around a wide area If below 60% health, the flames will instead be a ring of fire that extends from Zhang Bao. Players must dodge these fireballs by moving. If it is a ring, players can either run outwards or dodge/parry inwards.

Flame Pillars Zhang Bao will summon pillars of flame that will burst from the ground after a short telegraph. Players must dodge these pillars by sprinting away from the telegraph

Spinning Sword Zhang Bao will spin and attack the player with his swords. Players can either block or dodge these attacks. They can also parry them, however, this might take practice.

Fatal Strike Zhang Bao will glow read, then proceed to teleport around. They will then attack the player. If hit, the player will take huge damage. Players must parry this attack.

Zhang Bao’s Rage Only happens when you use a Fatal Strike on Zhang Bao. This is an AOE attack centered on Zhang Bao. Players must walk away from the red field.

Corrupted Sword Attack Zhang Bao will quickly swing his sword. Players can either block or dodge these attacks. They can also parry them.

Qi Shot Zhang Bao will shoot a ball of qi at the player. Players can either block or dodge these attacks. The player can also parry them.

Rise of the Dead When Zhang Bao reaches 30% health, he will summon Demonized Warlocks around the arena. The Warlocks will give Zhang Bao buffs. Players must change focus and take down all of the Demonized Warlocks in the field. Otherwise, Zhang Bao will be too tanky and hard-hitting to take down.



Parrying attacks, especially the Fatal Strikes, will decrease your enemy’s Spirit Gauge significantly. As such, it is ideal for you to parry as much as possible, then damage them heavily with your Fatal Strike once it is available.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Zhang Bao is the first boss in the game to have both melee and ranged attacks. As such, players may have a hard time adapting to their attack patterns. As always, it is good to take this fight slow to give you time to get used to his moves. Players can also bring their Reinforcements to help out in the situation. Of course, they should not overly rely on them. The player must still try to whittle down Zhang Bao’s HP when they can.

Zhang Bao Drops

These are the drops that you can get after defeating Zhang Bao

Ritual Sword of Chaos (not a sure drop)

That’s all for our Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Boss Guide for Zhang Bao. The game is available on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.