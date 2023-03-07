Here is our Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Boss Guide for Zhang Liao. This guide will include his attack patterns, drops, and more.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Zhang Liao Boss Guide

Players will face Zhang Liao in the mission “The Way of the Warrior”. This boss is a required boss and must be defeated to proceed in the game. You will also be able to fight him again in the mission “The Fearless Blade”.

Zhang Liao Attack Patterns

Here are the attack patterns of Zhang Liao

Summon Bixie Zhang Liao will summon Bixie and call down lightning over a wide area. The player should keep their distance from Zhang Liao as he does this attack, and for a while after as he might attack the player immediately.

Lighting Rush Zhang Liao will perform a series of attacks, with the ending attack consisting of a spin attack followed by lightning striking in front of him. The player should keep their distance from Zhang Liao as he does this attack. They can also try to dodge or parry this combo.

Lightning Lunge Zhang Liao will charge his attack before lunging forward in a straight line. This leaves a trail of lightning behind. Players can dodge this attack, or preemptively move when they see Zhang Liao charging up. Alternatively, they can try to parry this attack and perform a counterattack

Spinning Attack Zhang Liao will charge his sword with lightning, extending its range. He will then spin around for a bit before performing a thrust. The player should keep their distance as Zhang Liao spins, then either dodge or parry the last attack.

Lightning Slam Zhang Liao jumped into the air while charging his sword. He then slams it onto the ground, which deals AOE lightning damage. The player should make their way behind Zhang Liao as he charges up his sword.

Lightning Combo Zhang Liao will charge his sword with lightning, extending its range. He will then thrust three times, then perform a spinning attack. The player can dodge or block the whole combo. They can also try to parry this attack.

Leaping attack Zhang Liao will jump into the air, then go toward the player while swinging his sword. The player can dodge this attack by dodging to the side. They can also try to parry the attack as soon as Zhang Liao lands.

Lightning Flurry Zhang Liao will create a second lightning sword, after which he will perform a sword combo. The player should stay away from Zhang Liao as he performs this attack.

Lightning Slash Zhang Liao will slash his sword in front of him. After a bit, lightning will strike in the area in front of him. The player can dodge through the sword slash, as well as the lightning strike. They can also try to parry this attack.



Parrying attacks, especially the Fatal Strikes, will decrease your enemy’s Spirit Gauge significantly. As such, it is ideal for you to parry as much as possible, then damage them heavily with your Fatal Strike once it is available.

Zhang Liao’s attacks all hurt and have quite a bit of range to them. However, his biggest weakness is that most of his attacks leave him immobile and vulnerable for a while. As such, the tactic for this fight is to wait out his attacks, either by keeping your distance or by dodging and parrying. Afterward, while he is recovering from the attacks, the player can attack him a few times. The player can then repeat this process until they defeat Zhang Liao. Patience is key in this fight, and so are your dodging and parrying skills.

It’s also worth noting that you will have Zhang Fei and Liu Bei with you when you fight Zhang Liao. As such, you can take advantage of the difference in numbers. Be it by making them bait to Zhang Liao’s attacks, or by letting them deal some damage as you distract Zhang Liao. Both tactics can work to great effect. Just make sure to not get too greedy when attacking. Bide your time, wait for Zhang Liao to attack, then go in and attack him while he is recovering.

Zhang Liao Drops

These are the drops that you can get after defeating Zhang Liao

The Way of the Warrior Mission Random pieces from the Valorous Vanguard Set Valorous Vanguard Helmet Valorous Vanguard Armor Valorous Vanguard Gauntlets Valorous Vanguard Greaves Dire Tiger Straight Sabre

The Fearless Blade Mission Upgrade for the Divine Beast Bixie Random pieces from the Valorous Vanguard Set



That’s all for our Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Boss Guide for Zhang Liao. The game is available on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.