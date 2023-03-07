Here is our Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Boss Guide for Zhang Rang. This guide will include his attack patterns, drops, and more.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Zhang Rang Boss Guide

Players will face Zhang Rang in the mission “Fall of the Corrupted Eunuch”. This boss is a required boss and must be defeated to proceed in the game.

Zhang Rang Attack Patterns

Here are the attack patterns of Zhang Rang. It’s important to note that at the start of the fight, as well as at around 50% HP, Zhang Rang will summon nine clones. Each of these clones gives him a buff. The player must therefore take the clones out first before attacking Zhang Rang. However, the player must be careful, as these clones can use some of the attacks that Zhang Rang can do.

Sword Rush Zhang Rang glows red as he readies his sword. He then rushes to his target and attacks them. Players can dodge this attack. They can also parry it.

Triple Attack Zhang Rang will attack the target three times. His clones can also do this attack. Players can dodge away from this attack. The player can also try parrying it, but they must be quick.

Lightning Swirl Zhang Rang will slash downward with his sword, which summons purple lightning around him. This is an AOE attack that deals multiple instances of damage, and also has a knockback and knockdown effect. Players must dodge out of the AOE.

Lightning Crash Zhang Rang will charge his sword as he glows yellow. Once he is done charging, he will stab the ground with his sword, dealing one instance of AOE lightning damage around him. Players must dodge out of the AOE as he is charging.

Lightning Orb Zhang Rang will short a slow orb of lightning towards his target. It will not follow the target. It does not deal a lot of damage but can interrupt attacks. The clones can also do this attack. Players can dodge the orb. They can also parry the orb.

Lightning Rush Zhang Rang will hurl a fast lightning bolt toward his target. The clones can also do this attack. Players must dodge this attack. They can most likely also parry this, but it will take practice.

Flying Spin Attack Zhang Rang will fly up before spinning with his sword toward the target. Only available when he is below 50% health. Players must dodge Zhang Rang’s spin attack. They can also counter him when he does this attack

Lightning Barrage Zhang Rang summons a clone that shoots lightning orbs in various random directions. The clone disappears after using this attack. Only available when he is below 50% health. Players must make their way behind the clone, as that is a blindspot for this attack.



Parrying attacks, especially the Fatal Strikes, will decrease your enemy’s Spirit Gauge significantly. As such, it is ideal for you to parry as much as possible, then damage them heavily with your Fatal Strike once it is available.

As mentioned above, Zhang Rang will be summoning clones in this fight. Although the clones may seem unfair, they do not hit as hard or attack as much as Zhang Rang does. However, that does not mean you can just leave them alone. As mentioned above, these clones give buffs to Zhang Rang, thus dispatching them is a priority. As long as you can keep an eye on Zhang Rang throughout the fight, taking the clones down should be easy. Once the clones are gone, you can focus on attacking Zhang Rang.

Zhang Rang Drops

These are the drops that you can get after defeating Zhang Rang

Random pieces from the Wuhuan Cavalry Set Wuhuan Cavalry Hat Wuhuan Cavalry Armor Wuhuan Cavalry Gauntlets Wuhuan Cavalry Greaves

Random pieces from the Yellow Turban Commander Set Yellow Turban Commander Helmet Yellow Turban Commander Armor Yellow Turban Commander Gauntlets Yellow Turban Commander Greaves



That’s all for our Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Boss Guide for Zhang Rang. The game is available on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.