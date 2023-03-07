Here is our Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Boss Guide for Zhu Yan. This guide will include his attack patterns, drops, and more.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Zhu Yan Boss Guide

Players will first face Zhu Yan in the mission “Two Chivalrous Heroes”. This boss is a required boss and must be defeated to proceed in the game.

Zhu Yan Attack Patterns

Here are the attack patterns of Zhu Yan

Pound Zhu Yan will pound in front of him up to three times. At lower health, this may become a Fatal Strike and include a jump before pounding. Players must dodge or parry this attack.

Swipe Zhu Yan will swipe in a half-circle, dealing damage over a large area. He usually does this after a triple-pound attack. Players must dodge or parry this attack.

Punch Zhu Yan will wind up his arm, then punch the person in front of it. Players can either keep their distance, dodge this attack, or easily parry it.

Corkscrew Zhu Yan will jump back and then glow red. They will then dash forward while spinning. The travel distance for this attack takes up the whole arena. Players must counter this attack



Parrying attacks, especially the Fatal Strikes, will decrease your enemy’s Spirit Gauge significantly. As such, it is ideal for you to parry as much as possible, then damage them heavily with your Fatal Strike once it is available.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Zhu Yan is very mobile, and as such the player will also need to constantly move. Always look out for Zhu Yan’s telegraphs, as you might not have enough time to react once he starts attacking. Take care once his health goes below half, as his attacks become stronger then.

Zhu Yan Drops

Zhu Yan will not drop anything when you first defeat him. However, he will drop various items when you defeat him again in later missions

Tales of Guiguzi mission Random Pieces from the Wuhan Calvary Set Wuhan Cavalry Greaves Wuhan Cavalry Armor Random Pieces from the Lieutenant-General Set Lieutenant-General Helmet Lieutenant-General Armor Lieutenant-General Gauntlets Lieutenant-General Greaves Great Wooden Hammer

The Crouching Dragon’s Trial mission Random pieces from the Dong Zhuo Soldier Set Dong Zhuo Soldier Cap Dong Zhuo Soldier Armor Dong Zhuo Soldier Braces Dong Zhuo Soldier Footwear Random pieces from the Unscrupulous Hero Set Unscrupulous Hero Crown Unscrupulous Hero Armor Unscrupulous Hero Gauntlets Unscrupulous Hero Greaves



That’s all for our Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Boss Guide for Zhu Yan. The game is available on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.