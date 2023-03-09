Wo Long Fallen Dynasty Guide – Best Builds for Earth Virtue

In Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, you have the choice of 5 different virtues to choose from and this guide will show you which Weapons and Wizardries are best to equip in your build for Earth Virtue. Here are the strongest weapons to equip and upgrade, paired with the best wizardries to equip for battle.
In Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty there are a total of 27 different weapon types, which each specializing in different play styles. All these weapons, however, do not fit each of the 5 elemental powers, wood, fire, earth, metal and water, but instead have more advantage when given the corresponding virtue. This guide will show you which of the 27 weapons are best equipped for the Earth Virtue.
In addition to mastering weapons, there will be Wizardries upon leveling each virtue, which will be unlocked when leveled. Most of these wizardries will help you gain an advantage in battle so make sure to equip the best ones, along with the best weapons.
Best Weapons for Earth Virtue Build in Wo Long Dynasty
Earth Virtue in Wo Long Dynasty is a defensive power skill. Skilling Earth increases your maximum weight capacity and willpower received by blocking attacks. In addition, your health points are increased and your Earth skills are strengthened.
1. Polearm Podao
- Attack Power: 541
- Base Attack: 257
- Attack bonus: Earth (A+), Metal (A-), and Water (C-)
|Spirit Attack
|25
|Spirit Attack (Guarding)
|13
|Spirit Defensive (Guarding)
|11
|Deflect Difficulty
|117,6 %
2. Great Wooden Hammer
- Attack Power: 573
- Base Attack: 265
- Attack bonus: Earth (A+), Metal (A-), and Fire (C-).
|Spirit Attack
|25
|Spirit Attack (Guarding)
|13
|Spirit Defensive (Guarding)
|11
|Deflect Difficulty
|117,6 %
3. Heavy Cavalry Spear
- Attack Power: 561
- Base Attack: 259
- Attack bonus: Earth (A+), Wood (A-), and Water (C-).
|Spirit Attack
|25
|Spirit Attack (Guarding)
|13
|Spirit Defensive (Guarding)
|11
|Deflect Difficulty
|117,6 %
4. Guard Poleaxe
- Attack Power: 580
- Base Attack: 269
- Attack bonus: Earth (A+), Fire (C-), and Metal (A-).
|Spirit Attack
|25
|Spirit Attack (Guarding)
|13
|Spirit Defensive (Guarding)
|11
|Deflect Difficulty
|117,6 %
5. Bronze Halberd
- Attack Power: 552
- Base Attack: 264
- Attack bonus: Earth (A+), Fire (C-), and Water (A-).
|Spirit Attack
|25
|Spirit Attack (Guarding)
|13
|Spirit Defensive (Guarding)
|11
|Deflect Difficulty
|117,6 %
6. Bronze Poleaxe
- Attack Power: 577
- Base Attack: 267
- Attack bonus: Earth (A+), Fire (C-), and Metal (A-).
|Spirit Attack
|25
|Spirit Attack (Guarding)
|13
|Spirit Defensive (Guarding)
|11
|Deflect Difficulty
|117,6 %
Some of these weapons deal more damage but will have to sacrifice on the mobility department because of heavy attacks. You need to choose wisely which weapon you would specialize in, paralleled to your playstyle, as you traverse and explore the world. In addition to these weapons, we also have something you can use as a guide to further increase your dps in game and they are called wizardries.
Best Wizardries for Earth Virtue Build in Wo Long Dynasty
Wizardries depend on what virtue you have leveled up and they will greatly help you in pumping up those extra damage or utility. Besides equipping the best weapons for Earth Virtue, we also recommend these 4 Wizardries to partner with your chosen weapon to maximize your damage output, given that you will also maximize your level for Earth Virtue. This will help you clear mobs or bosses faster as your dps would greatly increase. Here is the list of all wizardries best to equip with your character.