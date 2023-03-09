Wo Long Fallen Dynasty Guide – Best Builds for Earth Virtue

In Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, you have the choice of 5 different virtues to choose from and this guide will show you which Weapons and Wizardries are best to equip in your build for Earth Virtue. Here are the strongest weapons to equip and upgrade, paired with the best wizardries to equip for battle.

In Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty there are a total of 27 different weapon types, which each specializing in different play styles. All these weapons, however, do not fit each of the 5 elemental powers, wood, fire, earth, metal and water, but instead have more advantage when given the corresponding virtue. This guide will show you which of the 27 weapons are best equipped for the Earth Virtue.

In addition to mastering weapons, there will be Wizardries upon leveling each virtue, which will be unlocked when leveled. Most of these wizardries will help you gain an advantage in battle so make sure to equip the best ones, along with the best weapons.

Best Weapons for Earth Virtue Build in Wo Long Dynasty Earth Virtue in Wo Long Dynasty is a defensive power skill. Skilling Earth increases your maximum weight capacity and willpower received by blocking attacks. In addition, your health points are increased and your Earth skills are strengthened. 1. Polearm Podao Attack Power: 541

541 Base Attack: 257

257 Attack bonus: Earth (A+), Metal (A-), and Water (C-) Spirit Attack 25 Spirit Attack (Guarding) 13 Spirit Defensive (Guarding) 11 Deflect Difficulty 117,6 % 2. Great Wooden Hammer Attack Power: 573

573 Base Attack: 265

265 Attack bonus: Earth (A+), Metal (A-), and Fire (C-). Spirit Attack 25 Spirit Attack (Guarding) 13 Spirit Defensive (Guarding) 11 Deflect Difficulty 117,6 % 3. Heavy Cavalry Spear Attack Power: 561

561 Base Attack: 259

259 Attack bonus: Earth (A+), Wood (A-), and Water (C-). Spirit Attack 25 Spirit Attack (Guarding) 13 Spirit Defensive (Guarding) 11 Deflect Difficulty 117,6 % 4. Guard Poleaxe Attack Power: 580

580 Base Attack: 269

269 Attack bonus: Earth (A+), Fire (C-), and Metal (A-). Spirit Attack 25 Spirit Attack (Guarding) 13 Spirit Defensive (Guarding) 11 Deflect Difficulty 117,6 % 5. Bronze Halberd Attack Power: 552

552 Base Attack: 264

264 Attack bonus: Earth (A+), Fire (C-), and Water (A-). Spirit Attack 25 Spirit Attack (Guarding) 13 Spirit Defensive (Guarding) 11 Deflect Difficulty 117,6 % 6. Bronze Poleaxe Attack Power: 577

577 Base Attack: 267

267 Attack bonus: Earth (A+), Fire (C-), and Metal (A-). Spirit Attack 25 Spirit Attack (Guarding) 13 Spirit Defensive (Guarding) 11 Deflect Difficulty 117,6 %