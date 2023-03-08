Wo Long Fallen Dynasty Guide – Best Builds for Fire Virtue

In Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, you have the choice of 5 different virtues to choose from and this guide will show you which Weapons and Wizardries are best to equip in your build for Fire Virtue. Here are the strongest weapons to equip and upgrade, paired with the best wizardries to equip for battle.

In Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty there are a total of 27 different weapon types, which each specializing in different play styles. All these weapons, however, do not fit each of the 5 elemental powers, wood, fire, earth, metal and water, but instead have more advantage when given the corresponding virtue. This guide will show you which of the 27 weapons are best equipped for the Fire Virtue.

In addition to mastering weapons, there will be Wizardries upon leveling each virtue, which will be unlocked when leveled. Most of these wizardries will help you gain an advantage in battle so make sure to equip the best ones, along with the best weapons.

Best Weapons for Fire Virtue Build in Wo Long Dynasty

Skilling the Fire Power in Wo Long Dynasty indicates the willpower spent when Martial Arts is used and increases the willpower received from attacks from enemies. Health points will also increase a bit to gain more willpower. Of course, the damage of fire attacks will be increased.

1. Iron Sword

Attack Power: 512

512 Base Attack: 240

240 Attack bonus: Fire (A+), Wood (A-) and Metal (C-)

Spirit Attack 33 Spirit Attack (Guarding) 19 Spirit Defensive (Guarding) 19 Deflect Difficulty 97,0 %

2. Iron Spetum

Attack Power: 584

584 Base Attack: 267

267 Attack bonus: Fire (A+), Wood (C-) and Earth (A-)

Spirit Attack 46 Spirit Attack (Guarding) 28 Spirit Defensive (Guarding) 28 Deflect Difficulty 76,9 %

3. Dual Rooster-Crowing Halberds

Attack Power: 571

571 Base Attack: 260

260 Attack bonus: Fire (A+), Wood (C-) and Earth (A-)

Spirit Attack 38 Spirit Attack (Guarding) 23 Spirit Defensive (Guarding) 25 Deflect Difficulty 89,2 %

4. Bronze Spear

Attack Power: 575

575 Base Attack: 264

264 Attack bonus: Fire (A+), Wood (A-) and Earth (C-)

Spirit Attack 49 Spirit Attack (Guarding) 30 Spirit Defensive (Guarding) 26 Deflect Difficulty 80,0 %

5. Dual Marquis Halberds

Attack Power: 564

564 Base Attack: 256

256 Attack bonus: Fire (A+), Wood (C-) and Earth (A-)

Spirit Attack 42 Spirit Attack (Guarding) 26 Spirit Defensive (Guarding) 22 Deflect Difficulty 90,0 %