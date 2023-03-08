Wo Long Fallen Dynasty Guide – Best Builds for Fire Virtue

In Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, you have the choice of 5 different virtues to choose from and this guide will show you which Weapons and Wizardries are best to equip in your build for Fire Virtue. Here are the strongest weapons to equip and upgrade, paired with the best wizardries to equip for battle.
In Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty there are a total of 27 different weapon types, which each specializing in different play styles. All these weapons, however, do not fit each of the 5 elemental powers, wood, fire, earth, metal and water, but instead have more advantage when given the corresponding virtue. This guide will show you which of the 27 weapons are best equipped for the Fire Virtue.
In addition to mastering weapons, there will be Wizardries upon leveling each virtue, which will be unlocked when leveled. Most of these wizardries will help you gain an advantage in battle so make sure to equip the best ones, along with the best weapons.
Best Weapons for Fire Virtue Build in Wo Long Dynasty
Skilling the Fire Power in Wo Long Dynasty indicates the willpower spent when Martial Arts is used and increases the willpower received from attacks from enemies. Health points will also increase a bit to gain more willpower. Of course, the damage of fire attacks will be increased.
1. Iron Sword
- Attack Power: 512
- Base Attack: 240
- Attack bonus: Fire (A+), Wood (A-) and Metal (C-)
|Spirit Attack
|33
|Spirit Attack (Guarding)
|19
|Spirit Defensive (Guarding)
|19
|Deflect Difficulty
|97,0 %
2. Iron Spetum
- Attack Power: 584
- Base Attack: 267
- Attack bonus: Fire (A+), Wood (C-) and Earth (A-)
|Spirit Attack
|46
|Spirit Attack (Guarding)
|28
|Spirit Defensive (Guarding)
|28
|Deflect Difficulty
|76,9 %
3. Dual Rooster-Crowing Halberds
- Attack Power: 571
- Base Attack: 260
- Attack bonus: Fire (A+), Wood (C-) and Earth (A-)
|Spirit Attack
|38
|Spirit Attack (Guarding)
|23
|Spirit Defensive (Guarding)
|25
|Deflect Difficulty
|89,2 %
4. Bronze Spear
- Attack Power: 575
- Base Attack: 264
- Attack bonus: Fire (A+), Wood (A-) and Earth (C-)
|Spirit Attack
|49
|Spirit Attack (Guarding)
|30
|Spirit Defensive (Guarding)
|26
|Deflect Difficulty
|80,0 %
5. Dual Marquis Halberds
- Attack Power: 564
- Base Attack: 256
- Attack bonus: Fire (A+), Wood (C-) and Earth (A-)
|Spirit Attack
|42
|Spirit Attack (Guarding)
|26
|Spirit Defensive (Guarding)
|22
|Deflect Difficulty
|90,0 %