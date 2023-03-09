Genuine Qi is very important in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty to level up your characters and here’s how you farm them fast. There are multiple ways of gathering Genuine Qi in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty but here are the best ways to quickly get them.

Along with all Souls titles, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has a main resource that players need to gather in order to level up their character. For Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, it is Genuine Qi. It’s different as for namesake but pretty much the same as the other titles. Whenever you explore the game in any way, you will get a lot of Genuine Qi. Of course, you need to be wary of not losing them and invest them in your stats. Always do remember that if you die in the game, you will permanently lose half of the Genuine Qi you currently own so be careful traversing the world of Wo Long. To gather a lot of Genuine Qi, here are the fastest ways to put up with leveling up or if once died, gathering back the ones you lost. A few of these methods will be quite similar to fans of Souls games in general. So do mind these fast gathering methods so that your time in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will become much easier, maximizing your Genuine Qi farming.

Killing mobs or Farming any Enemies

The easiest and simplest way of gathering Genuine Qi is to freely roam around the level you’re in and kill everything on sight. Every single mob will merit you Genuine Qi so make sure to clean up the level you are currently in. Depending on the Morale rank of the foe and their size and strength, you will earn different amounts of Genuine Qi from each one you best. Make sure to leave the level spotless to maximize your Genuine Qi gathering.

Of course, with high Morale rank foe and the smallest mob that would give a sum of Genuine Qi, we have the bosses that will hand out a large chunk of these. These will of course come in as you progress the story through the game so you will get them either way.

If you find it difficult to progress the story, you can kill the same respawning enemies to farm Genuine Qi by rotating in the same area, while resting at a Battle Flag. This will be tedious to do but it will give you a big advantage when progressing in the story, making it easier to clear.

Equipment with Genuine Qi Bonuses

All weapons and armor in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty each have different Special Effects from Spirit Damage bonuses to giving an HP boost. There are some equipment that have the Genuine Qi Obtention special effect, which will increase your gained Genuine Qi. Some samples of these equipment are, the Prefect Xun Set, a Decorative Knot, and the Divine Beast Qinglong. These equipment have fixed rates of Genuine Qi Obtention, which can boost your gathering quicker.

There is also a special effect called Genuine Qi Loss Upon Death, where it will guarantee that you will only lose a tiny bit less Genuine Qi than normal if you die in the game. It depends on the player how he/she can fully utilize these equipment.

Of course, the best way to gather Genuine Qi is to equip the ones with Genuine Qi Obtention and simply avoid dying.

Genuine Qi items

There are also Genuine Qi pick-ups to gather but these are only one-time consumables that will instantly reward you with a fixed sum of Genuine Qi and the amount varies on the type.

A Genuine Qi Flake will 100 Genuine Qi, while a Genuine Qi Clot will give a large sum of 1,000 Genuine Qi.

They can be loot from killing enemies while some could be explored, especially finding some boxes marked with yellow marks.

Open Boxes with Yellow Marks

In each level in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, there will be a group of stacked boxes or environmental objects marked with yellow. Don’t ignore them as they may contain a handful of Genuine Qi. There are also times these boxes will contain nothing so test your luck in smashing open these boxes to obtain Genuine Qi consumables.

Always remember that while obtaining a lot of Genuine Qi will benefit you leveling up quicker, be extra careful in not dying in the game as you will lose most of your Genuine Qi in the process. You can use Talismanic Water if you must since the item will help you not lose any Genuine Qi at all when you die next. Prevention of loss is the best way to collect Genuine Qi.

For more gaming news from us, check out our Gaming frontpage.